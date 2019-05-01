Modi speech asking first-time voters to dedicate ballot to Pulwama martyrs not violation: EC

Published: May 1, 2019 9:55:46 PM

Local poll authorities in Maharashtra are learnt to have told the EC here that Modi's remarks are prima facie violative of its orders, asking parties against using the armed forces in their campaigns.

The Election Commission Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Latur last month in which he had urged first time voters to dedicate their vote in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack is not violative of its instructions on invoking armed forces in poll campaigns.

“The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech of 11 pages as per the certified copy sent by the Returning Officer, 40 Osmanabad parliamentary constituency. Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted,” the EC said.

Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra’s Latur on April 9, Modi said, “Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike.” “I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack),” Modi had said.

Local poll authorities in Maharashtra are learned to have told the EC here that Modi's remarks are prima facie violative of its orders, asking parties against using the armed forces in their campaigns.

The EC had sought the report in the context of the EC advisory issued in March asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces.

“… Parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces,” the commission said on March 19.

