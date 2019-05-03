  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today for fifth phase

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today for fifth phase

By: |
Updated:May 03, 2019 9:09:03 am

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will cover the remaining 12 Rajasthan seats. Polling in the fifth phase will take place on May 6. In 2014, the BJP had won all the 25 seats in the state.

Modi rally todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi to address multiple election rallies in Rajasthan today.

Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Rajasthan on Friday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls which will cover 12 constituencies in the state. According to the BJP, PM Modi will hold three public meetings in the state on Friday. The Prime Minister will address the first rally in Dhoulpur parliamentary constituency and then travel to Sikar and Bikaner. Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the fourth phase, polling took place in 13 constituencies on April 29. The remaining 12 seats (Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jhunjhunu, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur and Sikar) will vote on May 6. In 2014, the BJP had won all the seats and is now facing a stiff challenge from the Congress which dethroned the saffron part in the Assembly elections held in December last year.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has given a third clean chit to PM Modi ruling that there was no violation of the model code of conduct in his Barmer speech where he said India is no longer afraid of Pakistan’s nuclear threats. It also ruled that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Jabalpur did not violate the poll code. Rahul had in his speech made a reference to BJP president Amit Shah as a ‘murder accused’.

Live Blog

09:09 (IST)03 May 2019
PM Modi to address three election rallies in Rajasthan on Friday

PM Narnedra Modi will address three election rallies in Rajasthan on Friday. The rallies will take place in Dhoulpur, Sikar and Bikaner.

09:07 (IST)03 May 2019
Rahul did not violate poll code in Jabalpur: EC

The Election Commission of India has ruled that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Jabalpur did not violate the model code of conduct. In his address, Rahul had made a reference to BJP president Amit Shah as a ‘murder accused’.

09:06 (IST)03 May 2019
EC's third clean Chit for PM Modi

The Election Commission of India on Friday gave a third clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poll body said that there was no violation of the model code of conduct in his Barmer speech where he said India is no longer afraid of Pakistan’s nuclear threats.

09:04 (IST)03 May 2019
Survey says most voters satisfied with Modi's performance

According to CVOTER-IANS survey, Narendra Modi is still the favourite of most of the Indians for top job. The survey said that there has been no change in the high satisfaction level with Modi in the last one month. Between April 1 and May 1, an average 50% the respondents every day said that they were very satisfied with Modi.

Supporter of BJP wearing cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.The contest is directly between the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi and Congress led by Rahul Gandhi. While the BJP is confident of retaining power at the Centre for second consecutive term, the Congress is hopeful that the NYAY scheme announced by Rahul will help the grand old party regain power after a gap of five years. The Lok Sabha elections in India are organised after a gap of every five years. The Election Commission of India, a Constitutional Body created under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, is responsible for organising elections in the country. The ECI was set up on January 25, 1950. This time, the ECI is organising elections in seven different phase between April 11 and May 19. Polling has far taken place for 373 seats out of 543 so far in four phases. Polling in fifth, sixth and seventh phases will take place on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.
Switch to Hindi Edition