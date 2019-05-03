Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today for fifth phase

Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Rajasthan on Friday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls which will cover 12 constituencies in the state. According to the BJP, PM Modi will hold three public meetings in the state on Friday. The Prime Minister will address the first rally in Dhoulpur parliamentary constituency and then travel to Sikar and Bikaner. Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the fourth phase, polling took place in 13 constituencies on April 29. The remaining 12 seats (Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jhunjhunu, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur and Sikar) will vote on May 6. In 2014, the BJP had won all the seats and is now facing a stiff challenge from the Congress which dethroned the saffron part in the Assembly elections held in December last year. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has given a third clean chit to PM Modi ruling that there was no violation of the model code of conduct in his Barmer speech where he said India is no longer afraid of Pakistan\u2019s nuclear threats. It also ruled that Congress president Rahul Gandhi\u2019s speech in Jabalpur did not violate the poll code. Rahul had in his speech made a reference to BJP president Amit Shah as a \u2018murder accused\u2019.