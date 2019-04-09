  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Campaigning for first phase to end today, PM Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Campaigning for first phase to end today, PM Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka

By: | Updated:Apr 09, 2019 7:40 am

On the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Assam, Bihar and Odisha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Lok Sabha elections 2019Campaigning for the first phase will end on Tuesday evening.

The campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will come to an end on Tuesday evening. In the first phase of polling on April 11, a total of 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states will go to polls. Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held simultaneously.

On the last day of campaigning today, all the political parties will make last push to reach out to voters. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, BJP’s posterboy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In Maharashtra’s Latur, PM Modi will be joined by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by CVOTER-IANS said that around half of the voters continue to be very satisfied with the performance of PM Modi. It said that Modi’s popularity and the satisfaction level with him remained high mostly after the Indian Air Force conducted cross-border operation to destroy the terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot.

The remaining six-phase will be held on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 29. Results will be declared on May 23.

Live Blog

07:40 (IST)09 Apr 2019
Rahul Gandhi to seek votes for Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya

Congress president Rahul Gandhi address multiple rallies on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. As per the schedule announced by Congress party, Rahul will address rallies in Assam, Odisha and Gaya of Bihar. In Gaya, Rahul will seek support for grand alliance nominee Jitan Ram Manjhi.

07:19 (IST)09 Apr 2019
PM Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra, TN and Karnataka

As per the schedule announced by the BJP, PM Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday where he will be joined by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. From here, Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to seek public support for BJP candidates.

Several opinion polls have predicted an edge for the BJP-led NDA under Modi's leadership in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.The 91 constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11 are spread across 20 states. The details are: Andhra Pradesh (25), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman (1) and Lakshadweep (1). While the BJP is seek to retain power for another term, the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership is looking to oust Modi and Amit Shah from the chair. The Congress had won just 44 seats in 2014 against BJP's 282 seats. Also, several opinion polls have predicted that the NDA, which pocketed 336 seats in 2014, under PM Narendra Modi is the favourite among nearly 1 billion voters in the country and will return to power with a brute majority.
Switch to Hindi Edition