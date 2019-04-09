Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Campaigning for first phase to end today, PM Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka

Campaigning for the first phase will end on Tuesday evening.

The campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will come to an end on Tuesday evening. In the first phase of polling on April 11, a total of 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states will go to polls. Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held simultaneously.

On the last day of campaigning today, all the political parties will make last push to reach out to voters. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, BJP’s posterboy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In Maharashtra’s Latur, PM Modi will be joined by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by CVOTER-IANS said that around half of the voters continue to be very satisfied with the performance of PM Modi. It said that Modi’s popularity and the satisfaction level with him remained high mostly after the Indian Air Force conducted cross-border operation to destroy the terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot.

The remaining six-phase will be held on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 29. Results will be declared on May 23.