Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2019 News LIVE Updates: As the date of first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 draws near, campaigning by political parties has intensified. For the BJP, ‘star campaigners’ PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah have crisscrossing the country to woo the voters, on the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are also trying their best to attract public attention before the first phase voting on April 11. PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Sundargarh and Sonpur in Odisha, Balod in Chhattisgarh and Nanded in Maharashtra today. Amit Shah will be in his home state Gujarat where he will address public gathering in Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Earlier speaking at an election rally in Dehradun on Friday, PM Modi, probably for the first time during election campaigning raised the issue of VVIP helicopter deal to target the Gandhi family.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet on the AgustaWestland helicopter scam, PM Modi said that involvement of the Gandhi family has been exposed by statements of middleman Christian Michel.

“One was ‘AP’ and the other was ‘Fam’. ‘AP’ stands for Ahmed Patel and ‘Fam’ stands for family. Have you heard of Ahmed Patel? Which family is he close to?” Modi asked the crowd at a rally in Dehradun.

In the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2019, voting will be held in 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories on April 11. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.