  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra today

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra today

By: | Updated:Apr 06, 2019 9:28 am

Lok Sabha Election News LIVE Update: PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, while Amit Shah will be campaigning in Gujarat on Saturday.

Lok Sabha election Live udates, Modi rally today live, Modi Odisha rally, BJP, CongressPrime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2019 News LIVE Updates: As the date of first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 draws near, campaigning by political parties has intensified. For the BJP, ‘star campaigners’ PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah have crisscrossing the country to woo the voters, on the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are also trying their best to attract public attention before the first phase voting on April 11.  PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Sundargarh and Sonpur in Odisha, Balod in Chhattisgarh and Nanded in Maharashtra today. Amit Shah will be in his home state Gujarat where he will address public gathering in Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Earlier speaking at an election rally in Dehradun on Friday, PM Modi, probably for the first time during election campaigning raised the issue of VVIP helicopter deal to target the Gandhi family.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet on the AgustaWestland helicopter scam, PM Modi said that involvement of the Gandhi family has been exposed by statements of middleman Christian Michel.

“One was ‘AP’ and the other was ‘Fam’. ‘AP’ stands for Ahmed Patel and ‘Fam’ stands for family. Have you heard of Ahmed Patel? Which family is he close to?” Modi asked the crowd at a rally in Dehradun.

In the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2019, voting will be held in 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories on April 11. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Live Blog

09:28 (IST)06 Apr 2019
PM Modi wishes party workers on BJP's 39th Foundation Day

39 years ago on this day, BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day, PM Modi says in his message to party workers on BJP's 39th Foundation Day. 

09:25 (IST)06 Apr 2019
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan slams EC

Yogi ji said 'Modi ki fauj hai', Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said the same thing, EC did nothing,no action against Kalyan Singh either, but when I had said we will shed last drop of our blood to protect our borders,EC cut off my tongue. What justice is this? Azam Khan says

08:40 (IST)06 Apr 2019
Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress today

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha is likely to officially join the Congress today. The actor-turned-politician was miffed after the BJP denied him ticket from Patna Sahib seat. BJP has replaced Shatrughan Sinha with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the seat.

08:34 (IST)06 Apr 2019
BJP's 39th Foundation Day today

Th  Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its 39th Foundation Day today. 

08:32 (IST)06 Apr 2019
Amit Shah in Gujarat

BJP president Amit Shah will be campaigning in his homestate today. Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

08:31 (IST)06 Apr 2019
PM Modi to campaign in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in three states. PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Sundargarh and Sonpur in Odisha, Balod in Chhattisgarh and Nanded in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha election Live udates, Modi rally today live, Modi Odisha rally, BJP, Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. (File Photo)PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Sundargarh and Sonpur in Odisha, Balod in Chhattisgarh and Nanded in Maharashtra today. Amit Shah will be in his home state Gujarat where he will address public gathering in Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Earlier speaking at an election rally in Dehradun on Friday, PM Modi, probably for the first time during election campaigning raised the issue of VVIP helicopter deal to target the Gandhi family.
Switch to Hindi Edition