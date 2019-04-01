Modi on Rahul’s Kerala foray: Congress leaders ‘scared’ of contesting from Hindu majority areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad constituency in Kerala apart from the traditional seat of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population.” Narendra Modi launched an attack against the Congress accusing the grand old party of branding “peace-loving Hindus” as terrorists and also insulting followers of religion.

“Congress used the term ‘Hindu terror’…it labeled the peace-loving Hindus as terrorists…is there a single incident of Hindu terrorism?” the PM was quoted by the agency as saying. He was addressing the crowd in Maharashtra’s Wardha.

The PM accused both the Congress as well as the NCP of questioning the valour of soldiers and also insulting them in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air strike. He added that these parties spoke the language that was suitable for the use in Pakistan.

Targetting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the PM said that the latter decided not to contest polls after deciding to fight earlier. This, he said, was because Pawar sensed the situation taunting the latter decided to stay away from the poll fight. He also claimed there was a family feud in the Pawar family, because of which the NCP chief was losing his grip on the party.

Speaking at the rally, the PM also termed the Congress’ “abuse” that he was a “chowkidar of toilets” as an “ornament” for him. Modi also congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of EMISAT satellite on Monday.