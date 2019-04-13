Modi not successful, does not deserve second term: Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik, who has been claiming that no national party will get majority to form a government on their own at the Centre, said the BJD has kept its options open to support any party for government formation.

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not deserve a second term, as he is not successful. “I do not really think so. No,” Patnaik told a news channel when asked whether Modi deserves another chance as prime minister.

“Modi has not been successful. During the last five years, there has been no improvement in unemployment, irrigation and railways,” he said. The CM, however, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as one of the best prime ministers the country had. Patnaik, who has been claiming that no national party will get majority to form a government on their own at the Centre, said the BJD has kept its options open to support any party for government formation.

“We will support any side that supports just demands of Odisha… who will support the legitimate demands of Odisha,” he said, making it clear that it may be the BJP or the Congress. On Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patnaik said, “He still has to mature.”

