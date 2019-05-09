Modi like schoolboy who failed to do homework: Priyanka

New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2019 12:32:27 AM

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also challenged PM Narendra Modi to contest the last two phases of the general election on the issues of demonetisation, GST, women's security and the promises made by him to the people of the country.

modi priyanka gandhi, priyanka gandhi age, Indira gandhi priyanka , priyanka gandhi twitter, priyanka gandhi delhi, priyanka gandhi husband, Congress, hema malini, rahul gandhi, smriti irani, priyanka gandhi, priyanka gandhi indira gandhi,(Image source: IE and file photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of blaming the Nehru-Gandhi family for his own failures, alleging that he was like a schoolboy who failed to do his homework and his excuses are Pandit Nehru has taken away his answer-sheet and Indira Gandhi has made a paper boat out of that.

Holding a roadshow in support of Sheila Dikshit, the Congress’ candidate from the Northeast Delhi constituency, Priyanka Gandhi said, “His (Modi’s) situation is like a schoolboy who never comes with his homework. When the teachers asks him, he says Nehruji took my paper away and hid it or Indira Gandhi made a paper boat out of that and drowned it in the water.”

She also challenged PM Modi to contest the last two phases of the general election on the issues of demonetisation, GST, women’s security and the promises made by him to the people of the country.

Modi had earlier challenged the Congress to fight the last two phases in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi’s father and former prime minister, who he has described as “bhrashtachari no. 1 (corrupt number 1)”.

At a rally in the national capital, the prime minister accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its “personal taxi” for a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm.

the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019

