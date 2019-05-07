‘Modi ji has lost mental balance’: Bhupesh Baghel on PM’s ‘corrupt no 1’ charge against Rajiv Gandhi

Days after Narendra Modi accused former PM Rajiv Gandhi of being corrupt, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hit back at the prime minister saying he has lost his 'mental balance'. The statement came hours after PM Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to contest the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the name of Bofors scam and Rajiv Gandhi. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, PM Modi had said, \u201cYour father was termed \u2018Mr Clean\u2019 by his courtiers, but his life ended as \u2018Bhrashtachari No 1\u2019 (corrupt number 1).\u201d A day later, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM Modi over the allegations against his late father with a tweet, \u201cModi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won\u2019t protect you. All my love and a huge hug. Rahul" Rahul's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed PM Modi's remark calling it an \u201cinsult to the martyrdom\u201d of the former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, she said, \u201cThe prime minister who seeks votes in the name of martyrs insulted the martyrdom of a righteous and holy man.\u201d Also hitting out at PM Modi, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram pointed out that PM has \u201ccrossed all limits of decency\u201d with this comment. While reminding the PM Modi of Delhi High Court order, he said, \u201cDoes Mr Modi read anything at all? Does he know that charge against Rajiv Gandhi was thrown out by the Delhi High Court, as completely baseless? Does Mr Modi know that a BJP government decided not to file an appeal to the SC against the HC judgment?\u201d The Congress has time and again attacked Modi-led NDA government of reworking the Rafale deal at a much higher price than the previous UPA government and also that it awarded Rs. 30,000-crore offset contract to businessman Anil Ambani\u2019s Reliance Defence, rather than government-owned Hindustan Aeronautical Limited.