Modi is an actor, talks like Asrani in Sholay: Priyanka Gandhi

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 10:23:23 PM

In Gorakhpur, she asked the crowd, “Have you seen the ‘Sholay' movie and Asrani's role in it? He used to always say `angrezon ke zamane mein' (in the time of the British).”

narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Asrani, Sholay, Priyanka Gandhi, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha election, election 2019, lok sabha polls, election news, election 2019, lok sabha chunav, Amitabh BachchanModi is an actor, talks like Asrani in Sholay: Priyanka Gandhi (Image source: IE and file photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday dubbed Narendra Modi an “actor” and said Amitabh Bachchan would have been a better choice for the prime minister’s post. In another Bollywood reference, she likened Modi to Asrani’s character in Bachchan-starrer Sholay.

“Prime Minister Modi is not a leader, he is an actor. It would have been better if Amitabh Bachchan was made the prime minister,” she said at an election meeting at the end of her roadshow in Mirzapur.

In Gorakhpur, she asked the crowd, “Have you seen the ‘Sholay’ movie and Asrani’s role in it? He used to always say `angrezon ke zamane mein’ (in the time of the British).” “And in the same way Modi ji talks about Jawaharlal’s work, Indira Gandhi’s work and Rajiv Gandhi’s work. Why doesn’t he talk about his work in the last five years?” she said.

“The aim of the BJP is to grab power. Modi has been unable to fulfil the promises made during the last general election,” she said in Mirzapur. “The Congress on the contrary does not make false promises, but works in the interests of the farmers, the poor and the youngsters,” she added. At both events, she referred to the stray cattle menace in Uttar Pradesh.

“When stray animals come and destroy your crops, do the `chowkidars’ turn up? They do not come. They had claimed that demonetisation will bring back black money. Has black money come back? Nothing has come to the country except troubles,” she said.

“What kind of government is that which neither listens to the farmers, nor saves your farms from stray animals?” she said. She also claimed that there has been a loss of jobs during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s term, and accused the Modi government of weakening MGNREGA, the rural employment guarantee scheme launched by the previous Congress-led government. She halted her Mirzapur address during the ‘azaan’, resuming it after the call for prayers was over.

Read Also| Meet this ‘chowkidar’ from Varanasi who has boycotted elections all his life

“The prime minister has been unable to present his account on development work done for the farmers, labourers and youngsters in the last five years,” she said.

The Congress leader accused the Modi government of weakening democratic institutions. The roadshow in support of the party’s Mirzapur candidate Laliteshpati Tripathi started from Dankeenganj and ended at Waasliganj, covering about two kilometres. The crowd chanted ‘Priyanka didi’ and showered flowers on her. The Congress leader waved back at the people. She also pulled a child on to her vehicle, and they covered some distance together.

The flags of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, whose leader Om Prakash Rajbhar is still a minister in the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, were also seen at the rally. The SBSP, which won four seats in the 2017 assembly polls, has fielded its own candidates this time.
Apna Dal (Krishna Patel faction) workers also took part in the roadshow, waving their party flags.

Addressing another meeting after a roadshow in support of Kushinagar candidate R P N Singh, Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP of suppressing the voice of the people. She accused the BJP government of giving farmers money to big businessmen.

“Your insurance money is going into the pockets of big industrialists and insurance companies and when Rahul ji talks about waiving farmers’ loan they make fun of him,” she said. “Rahul ji showed how loans are waived in three days in Congress-led states,” she said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Modi is an actor, talks like Asrani in Sholay: Priyanka Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition