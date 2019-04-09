PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi on NYAY, says Congress’ scheme acceptance of 60 years of injustice

PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Modi Interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a stinging attack on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious minimum income guarantee scheme, saying that the party’s NYAY or Nyuntam Aay Yojana is actually an acceptance of the ‘injustice’ that they have done in the past decades. In an interview with News18, PM Modi lashed out at the main Opposition party over their 2019 poll slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ and asked whether the party intends to give justice to victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal gas tragedy too.

“Their (Congress) main slogan for election is ‘ab hoga nyay’. This means that they agree that in 60 years of their rule they have done ‘anyay’ (injustice),” Modi said.

“So knowingly, unknowingly they have admitted that they have done injustice for 60 years in power. When they talk about NYAY, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about nyay for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in 10 days. It has been 100 days now,” he went on to add.

Referring to the Samjhauta Express blast case, PM Modi hit out at the Congress for coining the term ‘Hindu terror’ and falsely implicating people. A special court in Panchkula, Haryana had last month acquitted all four accused, including Swami Aseemanand, in the case. At least 68 people were killed in the blast which took place on February 18, 2007.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of abusing former PM and senior party leader PV Narasimha Rao by not allowing his body enter the party headquarters.

“What about justice for Bhopal gas victims? What about justice for those falsely implicated in Samjhauta Express blast case? You coined the term ‘Hindu terror’ to link Hindus to terrorists. This nation’s Hindus are asking for justice. They want to know why they were branded terrorists, PV Narasimha Rao is asking for justice. He dedicated his life for the party, but they did not allow his dead body enter the party office. Even his soul is asking for justice,” PM Modi said in the interview which will be aired Tuesday 7 am.