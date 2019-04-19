Modi LIVE: PM to interact with traders in Delhi ahead of third phase of Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi LIVE today: In an apparent attempt to woo the trader community ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with hundreds of traders today at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. The business community was believed to be peeved by the Modi government's steps like implementation of Goods and Services Tax and Demonetisation, and PM Modi's interaction is being seen as a step to address their grievances to prevent the BJP's trusted vote bank from swaying. While the Opposition has been accusing the Modi government of destroying the small and medium industry sector and hugely affecting the business of small traders by GST and note ban, PM Modi has repeatedly described the moves as historic which would bear positive results in the long run. In a recent interview to a newspaper, PM Modi said temporary blip in growth is natural in the wake of big changes. He stressed that the government is striving to improve the tax processes and structure.