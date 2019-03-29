Modi Interview Highlights: From air strikes to Mahagathbandhan’s math – Top 10 things PM said

PM Modi slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for raising questions over Mission Shakti (File Photo/PTI).

Modi Interview Highlights: A day after hitting the campaign trail for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to set the agenda of the crucial polls in an interview with a private television channel. From the dastardly Pulwama terror attack to Mahagathbandhan’s chances of posing a challenge to the BJP-led NDA, PM Modi spoke over various issues. PM Modi also came down hard on the Congress and other Opposition parties for mocking the recent success of Mission Shakti – India’s anti-satellite weapon test (A-SAT) – saying they don’t have primary knowledge of what actually the feat is all about.

PM Modi, in an interview with Republic Bharat news channel, also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s recent announcement of minimum income scheme for poor – NYAY, saying four generations of the Congress, from Nehru, Indira to Rajiv, have spoken about removing proverty and now the present leadership is also talking about it. “They have ruled the country for the 55 years, what have they done to eradicate poverty?” PM Modi asked.

Modi Interview Highlights: Top things PM said

1. People of the country have decided whom to vote for this time. They are not looking for any alternative in 2019. Looking for an alternative face may be a TRP issue for television channels. There may be someone in 2024, but not now. The ND will retain power winning 300 plus seats.

2. From Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now the present leadership, five generations of the Congress have been talking about eradicating poverty. They have ruled the country for 55 years, what have they actually done in this regard?

3. Dynasty politics is harmful for a democracy. Party being controlled by a single family is not good. A party being run as a personal company is not right for democracy.

4. The mathematics of Mahagathbandhan won’t work. There are more differences within the Opposition now than in 2014. You’ll see the differences will only widen in time to come.

5. In the past, Pakistan has assured action against terror, but now I don’t want to fall into their trap. We have provided them with all dossiers regarding involvement of people on their soil in spreading terror in India, but no action has been taken so far. India’s only demand from Pakistan is that they should shun terrorism. Our fight is not with the people of Pakistan, our fight is with terrorism. Do you want me to reveal what action I will take on television?

पुलवामा हमले के समय मैं उत्तराखंड में था। वहां मेरी एक रैली थी, जिसमें तेज बारिश के कारण मैं नहीं पहुंच पाया और बाद में मैंने फ़ोन से संबोधित किया। ऐसी स्थिति में बहुत संतुलित व्यवहार करना होता है। लेकिन अगर कोई इसे मुद्दा बनाता है, तो वो बड़ी राजनीतिक नासमझी है: पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/fJpNjz5l27 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 29, 2019

6. People who are raising questions over the timing of Pulwama terror attack lack sense of actual knowledge of things. I was aware of what all was happening during IAF’s airstrikes on terror camps. I told the armed forces to make a plan, enough is enough. I had given them complete freedom.

7. When life of our jawans is at risk, I cannot stay uninvolved. However, some people have got into the habit of making personal attacks. This type of dirty politics is unacceptable. The people of country will respond to this. No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi’s patriotism. No one can question it.

8. I served as Gujarat CM for a long time. Did you hear it when I was the CM, it was only after I was declared the PM candidate that they dug out my background. They raised the Chowkidar slogan, I just responded to them with my own.

9. Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments. We brought back Christian Michel. He making big revelations sitting in jail. The law will take its own course. All the cheats are waiting for the government to change so that they come back. I seized properties worth crores of all these fugitive businessmen. My government a law for the fugitives that their money can be confiscated no matter where in the world they are hiding.

10. I took Delhi outside Lutyens zone. I have launched several big projects from small towns of the country.