Modi in Maharashtra: Reservations won’t be scrapped till I am here

By: | Updated: April 22, 2019 3:27 PM

Addressing a poll rally here in north Maharashtra, Modi said he will ensure that the quota quantum is not disturbed. "Till Modi is here, nobody can touch the reservations, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

Modi, Maharashtra, Reservations, Reservations in india, news, Lok Sabha election, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha polls, election 2019, Modi in Maharashtra: Reservations won?t be scrapped till I am here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday accused the opposition parties of spreading rumours that reservations will modified if he returns to power. Addressing a poll rally here in north Maharashtra, Modi said he will ensure that the quota quantum is not disturbed. “Till Modi is here, nobody can touch the reservations, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.

Modi also assured people in the tribal dominated constituencies in north Maharashtra that his government will ensure they would not face eviction from their land. North Maharashtra produces sugarcane which can be used for ethanol production, Modi said. It will create jobs for locals but the Congress-NCP leaders never allowed it to happen, he said.

Read Also| Lok Sabha election: ‘Hermit’ Sambit Patra challenging BJD heavyweight Pinaki Mishra in Puri

“These leaders used to get kickbacks for importing fuel. If fuel imports are reduced due to ethanol blending, they fear of losing their income,” Modi said. The prime minister also attacked Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his alleged remark that those who
don’t get a square meal join the army and become jawans.

Modi said that according to Kumaraswamy, people who guard our borders are not children of the rich and join the armed forces because they don’t have food to eat.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Modi in Maharashtra: Reservations won’t be scrapped till I am here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition