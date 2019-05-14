Modi govt a sinking ship, even RSS has abandoned BJP: Mayawati

A day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Narendra Modi sparred over atrocities on Dalits, the former Uttar Pradesh CM on Tuesday stepped up her attack against the Prime Minister, terming the Modi government a sinking ship. Addressing the media in Lucknow, Mayawati said that people know the ground reality and the biggest proof is that even the RSS has stopped backing the BJP. "PM Modi's government is losing this election, it appears that even RSS has stopped supporting them. In view of unfulfilled election promises and the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous," ANI quoted her as saying. Mayawati also demanded that the Election Commission take note of the expenses of roadshows and include such expenses in the candidates' account. She also urged the poll body to ban temple visits by candidates contesting elections. Mayawati said that "holding roadshows and visiting temples have become a fashion during elections and a huge amount of money is spent on this". She also demanded that media should be banned from covering such roadshows and temple visits of the candidates."Roadshows and offering prayers has become a fashion during elections, where a lot of money is spent. Election Commission should add this expense to the candidate's total expenditure limit," she said. Targeting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur who were banned by the ECI from campaigning for violating the Model Code of Conduct, Mayawati said that the ECI should take action against them. She was referring to Adityanath and Thakur's temple visits during the duration of the ban. "During a ban on a candidate for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), if they go to a public place or offer prayers at a temple and it is shown in media, it should be stopped. Election Commission should take action on it," she said. She said that this was a clear violation of the poll code and such leaders should be banned from campaigning altogether. On Monday, Mayawati launched a fierce personal attack against the Prime Minister amid murmurs that the BSP could desert the Samajwadi Party for the BJP after the Lok Sabha election results are announced. Putting an end to all such rumours, Mayawati invoked Modi's wife to attack the PM and even said that wives of BJP leaders seen getting close to Modi feared being deserted by their husbands.