Modi government’s 5 years spent on washing away UPA’s sins, says Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 12:47:20 PM

Lashing out at the Congress, Thackeray alleged that the previous government led by the party indulged in corruption.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (File)

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Thursday said the Modi government had to spend five years in “washing away the sins” of the erstwhile Congress-led dispensation. He said the next five years of the Modi government will be dedicated to real development. Thackeray was speaking while addressing an election rally at Dahanu in Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, where sitting MP Rajendra Gavit seeking re-election. Gavit had quit the BJP and joined the Shiv Sena last month.

Lashing out at the Congress, Thackeray alleged that the previous government led by the party indulged in corruption. “In the past five years, the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-led dispensation in the state were busy washing away the sins of the Congress government. In the next five years, real development works will be carried out,” he said.

He mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying if people vote for him, there will be “cartoon network” in power. Thackeray also claimed that he has seen a saffron wave while touring Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha campaign. “People have high hopes from us and we will live up to their expectations,” he said. The final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on April 29.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Modi government’s 5 years spent on washing away UPA’s sins, says Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition