Modi government shown zero-tolerance towards terrorism, unlike past dispensations: Yogi Adityanath

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 6:31:22 PM

"But, after Modiji came to power, there has been a positive change. Now, officers of embassies recognise Indians and say 'you are from Modi's country'," he said.

Highlighting the developmental works carried out in the temple town of Kashi, the chief minister said it is due to the good governance of the prime minister, that the city has ?evolved?, and now, everyone is witnessing PM Modi?s ?new Kashi?.

The Modi government has shown zero-tolerance towards terrorism, unlike past dispensations which were “soft” on it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Thursday. He also said the BJP will get good results in the country’s eastern states, including West Bengal and Odisha, and in Kerala as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “extremely popular”. “In the past five years, no terrorist attack took place in Uttar Pradesh this is possible only because of PM Modi,” Adityanath said at a convention here “Earlier, whenever any terrorist incident took place in the country, people were killed and brave soldiers were martyred. The governments were soft towards terrorism.

But, now, there is zero-tolerance policy against these activities,” he said. Highlighting the developmental works carried out in the temple town of Kashi, the chief minister said it is due to the good governance of the prime minister, that the city has “evolved”, and now, everyone is witnessing PM Modi’s “new Kashi”. “Earlier when people used to see dirty ghats, dangling electric wires and potholes on roads, they used to wonder if this city is actually Kashi. Today the New Kashi is before everyone,” he said. The chief minister also claimed that before 2014, if someone went to embassies for visa, officers used to see them with “contempt”. “But, after Modiji came to power, there has been a positive change. Now, officers of embassies recognise Indians and say ‘you are from Modi’s country’,” he said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Modi government shown zero-tolerance towards terrorism, unlike past dispensations: Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition