Modi counters Digvijaya Singh’s saffron show of strength, says Congress to suffer for ‘Hindu terror’ ploy

New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2019 7:05:21 PM

PM Modi went on to slam the Congress over Sam Pitroda's recent comment on 1984 riots.

pm modi, pm narendra modiPM Modi addressed a rally in Khandwa today. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress saying the party will suffer big for coining the term ‘Saffron Terror’ and seeking to link Hindu religion to terrorism. Targeting Digvijaya Singh’s recent tactic to field Hindu saints for campaigning against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, Modi said no amount of repent can help Congress party wash off its sins. Whatever the party does for repent, be it organising havans, showing sacred threads or making policemen wear saffron dresses, nothing will save them.

“Ye kitne bhi havan kara dein, kitne bhi janeu dikha dein, ye police ko bhi bhagwa dress silva dein, lekin bhagwa mein jo aatankwad ke daag lagane ki unhone sajish ki hai, us paap se ye Congress ya ‘mahamilavati’ kabhi nahi bach paayenge. (No amount of havans, display of sacred threads, making police wear saffron coloured dresses, nothing will save them from the comments they had made by clubbing Hindu religion with saffron terrorism, nothing will save the Congress or mahavilaat from the curse)”, he said while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa.

Earlier on May 8, police personnel in civil uniforms were seen wearing saffron scarves during the roadshow of Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. He is up against BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur in the constituency that went to polls during the sixth phase today.

Also read: Lok Sabha election: Priyanka Gandhi steps up attack against PM, says time for Modi to go

Addressing the rally, the prime minister went on to slam the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s “hua to hua” comment on 1984 riots, saying the party leaders did not have any repent for the incident. Also referring to Bhopal gas tragedy, he said the incident destroyed a number of generations, however, the accused was helped to flee. “In 1984, Sikhs were tortured, murders took place, but they say whatever has happened, has happened. In Bhopal, thousands suffered because of gas tragedy, a number of generations were destroyed, but those who were culprits were helped to flee. Even if you ask them about this incident they will have the same attitude, even if many died,” he added.

Recently, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, when asked to comment on 1984 riots responded by saying hua to hua (whatever has happened, has happened)”. His response triggered widespread condemnation across the country, forcing him to issue an apology.

