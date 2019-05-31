Modi cabinet 2.0: Know the 20 first timers in the new govt

Narendra Modi took oath as India's prime minister for a second term on Thursday. Narendra Modi was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with other Union ministers by President Ram Nath Kovind. The new cabinet is a mix of leaders who served in the previous government like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and first-timers like Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. Here a look at all the ministers who will be serving their first term in the Union government: 1. Amit Shah Amit Shah, the BJP's chief strategist, is considered to be the driving force behind BJP's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Shah is expected to combine his astute political mind with his delivery skills to help PM Modi implement a strong governance agenda in the next 5 years. Shah made his debut in Lok Sabha with a massive win from Gandhinagar, a seat earlier represented by BJP veteran L K Advani. 2. S Jaishankar Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick in Narendra Modi's council of ministers, is a seasoned diplomat who was the Indian government's pointsman for China and the US. Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark India-US nuclear deal. 3. Arvind Sawant Arvind Sawant, a Shiv Sena leader, defeated Congress' Milind Deora in the Lok Sabha elections. Sawant will replace Anant Geete, the lone Sena minister in the previous government. A trade unionist, Sawant was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for two terms- from 1996 to 2010 4. Arjun Munda Arjun Munda is a prominent tribal face not only in his home state of Jharkhand but also in neighbouring Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. A three-time chief minister, Munda edged out Congress's Kalicharan Munda by a wafer thin margin of just 1445 votes in Khunti(ST) seat besides campaigning for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. 5. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank served as the Uttarakhand chief minister till 2011. After his term ended, Nishank won every election that he contested in, but did not get any ministerial berth in his state or at the Centre. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nishank won the Haridwar seat defeating Congress leader Ambrish Kumar by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. 6. V Muraleedharan It was a meteroic rise for Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, who was sworn in as minister of state with Independent charge in the second term of Narendra Modi cabinet. Muraleedharan was the Vice-President of state BJP from 2006 and subsequently served as state president in 2010 and 2013 and continued in the post till 2015. 7. Som Parkash A former IAS officer in Punjab and two-time MLA from the Phagwara Assembly constituency, Som Parkash is a first-time MP elected from the Hoshiarpur (SC) constituency. A prominent Dalit face in Punjab's Doaba region, Som Parkash defeated Congress nominee and legislator Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur by just 48,530 votes. 8. Pralhad Joshi Pralhad Joshi, who was also BJP Karnataka president, came to limelight as Rastradwaja Horata Samiti Sanchalak, when the party organised a movement to hoist the tricolour at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi that had created a huge law and order situation, and also "Save Kashmir Movement" in early 1990s. Joshi won the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,05,072 votes, defeating Congress's Vinay Kulkarni, a former minister, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls. 9. Gangapuram Kishan Reddy BJP MP from Telangana G Kishan Reddy won the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana by a comfortable margin. Reddy has worked for a number of social causes, including well being of children suffering from heart ailments. His effort, along with others, made the then government to come up with a scheme to help such children. He headed the Telangana Home Guards Association and undertook agitations, seeking equal treatment, respect and improvement in their living conditions. 10. Rameswar Teli Rameswar Teli, a two-term MP from Dibrugarh in Assam and a tea-tribe leader who is into active politics since his student days, likes to keeps a low profile. The 49-year-old leader had made his foray into electoral politics in 2001 when he won from Duliajan assembly constituency, which is under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, on a BJP ticket and retained it in 2006. 11. Sanjay Dhotre An engineer who is winner of an award in the agriculture sector, Sanjay Dhotre is a four-time BJP MP from Akola in Maharashtra. Born into a Maratha family, Dhotre graduated as a mechanical engineer from the Government College of Engineering, Amravati. From early on, he was associated with the BJP. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1999. In 2004, he made his Lok Sabha debut. 12. Nityanand Rai Seen as the BJP's Yadav face in Bihar, where the party has been traditionally identified with the upper castes and the members of his community have been ardent supporters of Lalu Prasad's RJD, Nityanand Rai has undergone a meteoric rise in the last half decade. 13. Kailash Choudhary Kailash Choudhary is entering Parliament after defeating a Congress heavyweight, former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh. He won from Jat-dominated Barmer, the constituency which occupies the biggest area in Rajasthan, by a margin of over three lakh votes. Singh is the president of the Rajasthan unit of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and has been active on farmers' issues. 14. Deboshree Choudhury Deboshree Choudhury is one of the two faces from West Bengal in the Modi Government apart from Babul Supriyo. An MP from Raiganj, she is third-time lucky in her poll battles. Also she had been one of general secretaries in BJP's state unit. 15. Suresh Angadi The four-time BJP MP from Karnataka's Belagavi, Suresh Angadi was sworn in as the Union Minister for the first time. Angadi hails from Lingayat community. Thanking senior party leaders, he tweeted, \u201cMy Heartiest congratulations to smt. @nsitharaman shri @JoshiPralhad shri @DVSBJP for being selected as ministries in #Namo2. Government. I thank our @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji and @BSYBJP ji for picking such a beautiful team to represent Karnataka." 16. Rattan Lal Kataria A two time member of the Parliament, Rattan Lal Kataria, has been inducted in the Union Council of Ministers for the first time. In the recently, concluded elections, he retained his Ambala seat by defeating his Congress rival Raj Kumar Balmiki margin of 3.4 lakh votes. 17. Anurag Thakur Son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur won the Hamirpur constituency for the fourth time by defeating Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency. He had got a vote share of 69.04 per cent by bagging over 6.8 lakh votes. Thakur had received the 'Best Young Parliamentarian Award' in 2011. He had also remained chief whip of the BJP in the Lok Sabha. 18. Pratap Chandra Sarangi An MP from Odish\u00e1 Balasore constituency, Pratap Chandra Sarangi is known for his simpplicity. In the recently concluded elections he defeted his nearest rival, BJD's Rabindra Kumar Jena, by margin of 12,956 votes. He has also been MLA from Nilagiri twice. 19. Raosaheb Danve A MP from Maharashtra's Jalna Lok Sabha seat, Raosaheb Danve secred his fifth term from the constituency recently. He started his political journey almost 30 years back as a sarpanch. 20. Renuka Singh Saruta A former cabinet minister in Raman Singh government in Chattisgarh, she has been sworn in as the Union minister for the first time today. An MP from Sarguja constituency, she defeated her nearest rival, Congress' Khelsai Singh by nearly 1.5 lakh votes.