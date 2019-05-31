Modi cabinet 2.0: Know the 20 first timers in the new govt

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2019 12:12:03 AM

Narendra Modi was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with other Union ministers by President Ram Nath Kovind.

modi 2,0, modi government formation, pm modi, pm narendra modiThe new cabinet is a mix of leaders who served in the previous government and first-timers. (Photo: Twitter/PMO)

Narendra Modi took oath as India’s prime minister for a second term on Thursday. Narendra Modi was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with other Union ministers by President Ram Nath Kovind. The new cabinet is a mix of leaders who served in the previous government like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and first-timers like Amit Shah and S Jaishankar.

Here a look at all the ministers who will be serving their first term in the Union government:

 

 

1. Amit Shah

Amit Shah, the BJP’s chief strategist, is considered to be the driving force behind BJP’s victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Shah is expected to combine his astute political mind with his delivery skills to help PM Modi implement a strong governance agenda in the next 5 years. Shah made his debut in Lok Sabha with a massive win from Gandhinagar, a seat earlier represented by BJP veteran L K Advani.

2. S Jaishankar

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick in Narendra Modi’s council of ministers, is a seasoned diplomat who was the Indian government’s pointsman for China and the US. Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark India-US nuclear deal.

3. Arvind Sawant

Arvind Sawant, a Shiv Sena leader, defeated Congress’ Milind Deora in the Lok Sabha elections. Sawant will replace Anant Geete, the lone Sena minister in the previous government. A trade unionist, Sawant was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for two terms- from 1996 to 2010

4. Arjun Munda

Arjun Munda is a prominent tribal face not only in his home state of Jharkhand but also in neighbouring Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. A three-time chief minister, Munda edged out Congress’s Kalicharan Munda by a wafer thin margin of just 1445 votes in Khunti(ST) seat besides campaigning for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

5. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank served as the Uttarakhand chief minister till 2011. After his term ended, Nishank won every election that he contested in, but did not get any ministerial berth in his state or at the Centre. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nishank won the Haridwar seat defeating Congress leader Ambrish Kumar by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

6. V Muraleedharan

It was a meteroic rise for Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, who was sworn in as minister of state with Independent charge in the second term of Narendra Modi cabinet. Muraleedharan was the Vice-President of state BJP from 2006 and subsequently served as state president in 2010 and 2013 and continued in the post till 2015.

7. Som Parkash

A former IAS officer in Punjab and two-time MLA from the Phagwara Assembly constituency, Som Parkash is a first-time MP elected from the Hoshiarpur (SC) constituency. A prominent Dalit face in Punjab’s Doaba region, Som Parkash defeated Congress nominee and legislator Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur by just 48,530 votes.

8. Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, who was also BJP Karnataka president, came to limelight as Rastradwaja Horata Samiti Sanchalak, when the party organised a movement to hoist the tricolour at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi that had created a huge law and order situation, and also “Save Kashmir Movement” in early 1990s. Joshi won the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,05,072 votes, defeating Congress’s Vinay Kulkarni, a former minister, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

9. Gangapuram Kishan Reddy

BJP MP from Telangana G Kishan Reddy won the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana by a comfortable margin. Reddy has worked for a number of social causes, including well being of children suffering from heart ailments. His effort, along with others, made the then government to come up with a scheme to help such children. He headed the Telangana Home Guards Association and undertook agitations, seeking equal treatment, respect and improvement in their living conditions.

10. Rameswar Teli

Rameswar Teli, a two-term MP from Dibrugarh in Assam and a tea-tribe leader who is into active politics since his student days, likes to keeps a low profile. The 49-year-old leader had made his foray into electoral politics in 2001 when he won from Duliajan assembly constituency, which is under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, on a BJP ticket and retained it in 2006.

11. Sanjay Dhotre

An engineer who is winner of an award in the agriculture sector, Sanjay Dhotre is a four-time BJP MP from Akola in Maharashtra. Born into a Maratha family, Dhotre graduated as a mechanical engineer from the Government College of Engineering, Amravati. From early on, he was associated with the BJP. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1999. In 2004, he made his Lok Sabha debut.

12. Nityanand Rai

Seen as the BJP’s Yadav face in Bihar, where the party has been traditionally identified with the upper castes and the members of his community have been ardent supporters of Lalu Prasad’s RJD, Nityanand Rai has undergone a meteoric rise in the last half decade.

13. Kailash Choudhary

Kailash Choudhary is entering Parliament after defeating a Congress heavyweight, former Union minister Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh. He won from Jat-dominated Barmer, the constituency which occupies the biggest area in Rajasthan, by a margin of over three lakh votes. Singh is the president of the Rajasthan unit of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and has been active on farmers’ issues.

14. Deboshree Choudhury

Deboshree Choudhury is one of the two faces from West Bengal in the Modi Government apart from Babul Supriyo. An MP from Raiganj, she is third-time lucky in her poll battles. Also she had been one of general secretaries in BJP’s state unit.

15. Suresh Angadi

The four-time BJP MP from Karnataka’s Belagavi, Suresh Angadi was sworn in as the Union Minister for the first time. Angadi hails from Lingayat community. Thanking senior party leaders, he tweeted, “My Heartiest congratulations to smt. @nsitharaman shri @JoshiPralhad shri @DVSBJP for being selected as ministries in #Namo2. Government. I thank our @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji and @BSYBJP ji for picking such a beautiful team to represent Karnataka.”

16. Rattan Lal Kataria

A two time member of the Parliament, Rattan Lal Kataria, has been inducted in the Union Council of Ministers for the first time. In the recently, concluded elections, he retained his Ambala seat by defeating his Congress rival Raj Kumar Balmiki margin of 3.4 lakh votes.

17. Anurag Thakur

Son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur won the Hamirpur constituency for the fourth time by defeating Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency. He had got a vote share of 69.04 per cent by bagging over 6.8 lakh votes. Thakur had received the ‘Best Young Parliamentarian Award’ in 2011. He had also remained chief whip of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

18. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

An MP from Odishá Balasore constituency, Pratap Chandra Sarangi is known for his simpplicity. In the recently concluded elections he defeted his nearest rival, BJD’s Rabindra Kumar Jena, by margin of 12,956 votes. He has also been MLA from Nilagiri twice.

19. Raosaheb Danve

A MP from Maharashtra’s Jalna Lok Sabha seat, Raosaheb Danve secred his fifth term from the constituency recently. He started his political journey almost 30 years back as a sarpanch.

20. Renuka Singh Saruta

A former cabinet minister in Raman Singh government in Chattisgarh, she has been sworn in as the Union minister for the first time today. An MP from Sarguja constituency, she defeated her nearest rival, Congress’ Khelsai Singh by nearly 1.5 lakh votes.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Modi cabinet 2.0: Know the 20 first timers in the new govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition