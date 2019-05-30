Modi cabinet 2.0: Full list of ministers of state

Updated: May 30, 2019 9:46:10 PM

The BJP-led NDA bagged 352 seats, the Congress and its allies 91 and Others 99 seats in the general elections results for which were announced on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and other NDA leaders before taking oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

As the sun set over the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second successive term with 8,000 people packing into the forecourt of the historic British-era presidential palace.

In a grand ceremony with overtones of a US presidential inauguration, heads of state and government, India Inc honchos, opposition leaders, BJP members and showbiz stars rubbed shoulders as they watched President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office to India’s 58 new ministers.

The two-hour swearing-in ceremony of Modi government 2.0 — which created a splash, with the prime minister powering his party to a 303 victory in the 543-member Lok Sabha, and also a spectacle — is the largest event to be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said.

Ministers of state with independent charge

1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar
2. Rao Inderjit Singh
3. Shripad Yesso Naik
4. Dr Jitendra Singh
5. RK Singh
6. Kiren Rijiju
7. Prahlad Singh Patel
8. Hardeep Singh Puri
9. Mansukh Mandaviya

Ministers of state

1. Faggansingh Kulaste
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. V. K. Singh
5. Krishan Pal
6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
7. G. Kishan Reddy
8. Parshottam Rupala
9. Ramdas Athawale
10. Niranjan Jyoti
11. Babul Supriyo
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
14. Anurag Singh Thakur
15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
16. Nityanand Rai
17. Rattan Lal Kataria
18. V. Muraleedharan
19. Renuka Singh Saruta
20. Som Parkash
21. Rameswar Teli
22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
23. Kailash Choudhary
24. Debasree Chaudhuri

