Modi cabinet 2.0: Full list of ministers of state

As the sun set over the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second successive term with 8,000 people packing into the forecourt of the historic British-era presidential palace. In a grand ceremony with overtones of a US presidential inauguration, heads of state and government, India Inc honchos, opposition leaders, BJP members and showbiz stars rubbed shoulders as they watched President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office to India's 58 new ministers. The two-hour swearing-in ceremony of Modi government 2.0 - which created a splash, with the prime minister powering his party to a 303 victory in the 543-member Lok Sabha, and also a spectacle - is the largest event to be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said. Ministers of state with independent charge 1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar 2. Rao Inderjit Singh 3. Shripad Yesso Naik 4. Dr Jitendra Singh 5. RK Singh 6. Kiren Rijiju 7. Prahlad Singh Patel 8. Hardeep Singh Puri 9. Mansukh Mandaviya Ministers of state 1. Faggansingh Kulaste 2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey 3. Arjun Ram Meghwal 4. V. K. Singh 5. Krishan Pal 6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao 7. G. Kishan Reddy 8. Parshottam Rupala 9. Ramdas Athawale 10. Niranjan Jyoti 11. Babul Supriyo 12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan 13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao 14. Anurag Singh Thakur 15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa 16. Nityanand Rai 17. Rattan Lal Kataria 18. V. Muraleedharan 19. Renuka Singh Saruta 20. Som Parkash 21. Rameswar Teli 22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi 23. Kailash Choudhary 24. Debasree Chaudhuri