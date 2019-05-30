Modi cabinet 2.0: Full list of cabinet ministers along with portfolios

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 9:37:37 PM

Others who took oath with Narendra Modi included Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani. The portfolios of these ministers are yet to be decided.

Narendra Modi cabinet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister for a second consecutive term on Thursday. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Along with Modi, the Council of ministers also took oath today.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.

“Honoured to serve India!” tweeted Modi after taking the oath for the second consecutive term.

Full list of cabinet ministers in the new Modi government

1. Rajnath Singh
2. Amit Shah
3. Nitin Gadkari
4. Sadananda Gowda
5. Nirmala Sitharaman
6. Ram Vilas Paswan
7. Narendra Singh Tomar
8. Ravi Shankar Prasad
9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot
11. S Jaishankar
12. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
13. Arjun Munda
14. Smriti Irani
15. Harsh Vardhan
16. Prakash Javadekar
17. Piyush Goyal
18. Dharmendra Pradhan
19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
20. Pralhad Joshi
21. Mahendra Nath Pandey
22. Arvind Sawant
23. Giriraj Singh
24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The list will be updated once the portfolios are allocated.

