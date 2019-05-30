Modi cabinet 2.0: Full list of cabinet ministers along with portfolios

Narendra Modi cabinet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister for a second consecutive term on Thursday. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Along with Modi, the Council of ministers also took oath today.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.

“Honoured to serve India!” tweeted Modi after taking the oath for the second consecutive term.

Others who took oath with Narendra Modi included Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani. The portfolios of these ministers are yet to be decided.

Full list of cabinet ministers in the new Modi government

1. Rajnath Singh

2. Amit Shah

3. Nitin Gadkari

4. Sadananda Gowda

5. Nirmala Sitharaman

6. Ram Vilas Paswan

7. Narendra Singh Tomar

8. Ravi Shankar Prasad

9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot

11. S Jaishankar

12. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

13. Arjun Munda

14. Smriti Irani

15. Harsh Vardhan

16. Prakash Javadekar

17. Piyush Goyal

18. Dharmendra Pradhan

19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

20. Pralhad Joshi

21. Mahendra Nath Pandey

22. Arvind Sawant

23. Giriraj Singh

24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The list will be updated once the portfolios are allocated.