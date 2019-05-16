Modi blames TMC ‘hooligans’ for Kolkata vandalism, vows to erect grand statue of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar at same spot

The statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside the premises of Vidyasagar College was broken on Monday during a violent clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers.

Vidyasagar College, Narendra Modi, Vidyasagar StatuePrime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to install a grand statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the same spot inside the Vidyasagar College in Kolkata

Two days after the statue of 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during a violent clash between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to install a grand statue of Vidyasagar at the same spot. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau on Thursday, Modi said that people who broke the bust of the statue should be dealt with a firm hand.

“We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalized Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue. Such people should face strong action. We are committed to Vidyasagar’s vision and will install his grand statue made of panchdhatyu (five metals) at the same spot,” he pledged to the people of West Bengal during an election rally.

The statue of Vidyasagar which was installed inside the premises of the Vidyasagar College in Kolkata was broken on Monday evening when a clash between workers of BJP and Trinamool Congress took a violent turn. The incident took place when BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow was crossing from the area.

Both the BJP and TMC have accused each other of attacking their workers and vandalising the statue of Vidyasagar. Meanwhile, TMC leader Derek O’Brien has responded to Modi’s promise to install a grand statue of Vidyasagar inside the premises of the college.

“Modi. You pathological liar,” he tweeted.

Vidhyasagar was a key figure of the Bengal Renaissance and has immense emotional value for the people of West Bengal. On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several TMC leaders changed their Facebook and Twitter picture with a photo of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar to protest against the desecration of the statue allegedly by BJP workers.

