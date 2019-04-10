Stalled! EC stays release of PM Narendra Modi biopic till Lok Sabha election gets over

The Election Commission on Wednesday refused to allow release of a movie based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life citing the Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission on Wednesday refused to allow release of a movie based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life citing the Model Code of Conduct which is currently in force due to Lok Sabha election 2019. The movie which stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role has received ‘U’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film. The plea, filed by a Congress activist, alleged that the film was propaganda to promote Prime Minister Modi and would give the BJP an undue advantage in the Lok Sabha elections.

The top court had turned down the plea saying the film was yet to receive a certificate from the CBFC and it was for the Election Commission to decide if the film violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The film’s producer Sandeep Singh had expressed joy after the film received a ‘U’ certification from the CBFC. The producer, in a statement, had said that he was relieved that the film was finally set for release as the Supreme Court too had rejected a plea seeking a stay on the release. The joy, however, was short-lived.

The film, directed by Omung Kumar, has been in trouble for some time now, especially for the makers’ decision to coincide its release with the Lok Sabha polls. Set to release on April 5 initially, it was delayed to April 11, the day elections are to begin.

Actor Vivek Oberoi who plays the film’s protagonist, Narendra Modi, had come down hard on those seeking a stay on its release and objected to those who called the film a promotional tool for PM Modi.

 

