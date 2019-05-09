Modi Bengal rallies LIVE: PM to campaign in Bankura, Purulia for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls

Modi Bankura, Purulia rallies LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in West Bengal today ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 12. PM Modi will be addressing back-to-back rallies in Purulia and Bankura to garner support for the Bharatiya Janata Party which is trying to making inroads into Trinamool Congress's fort. Apart from Bengal, PM Modi will also be addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh - Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj. PM Modi's rallies in Bengal is being held amid a rancorous election campaigning by both the BJP and TMC which has seen West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slamming the prime minister repeatedly. Addressing a rally in Purulia a couple of days ago, Mamata Banerjee had said that she like to treat PM Modi to a 'tight slap of democracy'. Mamata's statement triggered a wave of strong reaction by the BJP with senior party leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj taking the lead in criticising the Trinamool chief for her language. "Mamataji, you crossed all limits today. You are the Chief Minister of a state and Modiji is the country's Prime Minister," Sushma Swaraj had tweeted. The BJP, which had managed to win just two seats in West Bengal in 2014, is hoping to better its seat tally this year. The Trinamool Congress had won all the eight seats in 2014 where voting will be held on Sunday. West Bengal sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.