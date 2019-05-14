Modi Ballia rally: Have been Gujarat CM for more years than Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav combined

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 3:00:46 PM

The prime minister was here to seek support for BJP and NDA ally candidates in eastern Uttar Pradesh that go to polls in the seventh and last phase on Sunday.

Modi Ballia rally, Narendra Modi, Gujarat CM, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, bjp, NDA, Uttar Pradesh, lok sabha elections 2019On the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the prime minister claimed that the parties, which he said used to abuse each other, will again be at each other?s throats the moment results are out. (IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday threw an open challenge to the Opposition to prove if he had amassed any assets or kept money in any foreign bank. Addressing an election meeting here, Modi said: “I throw an open challenge challenge to these ‘mahamilavati’ (highly-adulterated) people to show if I have any benami property, farmhouse, shopping complex or money in any foreign bank, or whether I have purchased any property abroad or bought a luxury car.”

The prime minister was here to seek support for BJP and NDA ally candidates in eastern Uttar Pradesh that go to polls in the seventh and last phase on Sunday. “The people will give a befitting reply through votes to the abuses hurled at me by these ‘mahamilavati’ parties,” Modi said.

“These ‘mahamilavati’ people dabble in caste politics and replenish their coffers, build bungalows and palaces for themselves and their relatives.” On the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the prime minister claimed that the parties, which he said used to abuse each other, will again be at each other’s throats the moment results are out.

“I have been the CM of Gujarat for more than the terms of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav combined (as Uttar Pradesh chief ministers). “I have contested elections and made others contest, but never took the help of my caste (to garner votes),” Modi added.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

