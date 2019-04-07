Modi “bada dictator”, KCR “chota dictator”: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 11:58 PM

, Azad alleged that there was no democracy in the country and if any leader of the opposition criticised the government, false cases would be filed against them by central agencies like CBI.

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “bada” and “chota” dictator, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that government agencies such as CBI, ED and Income Tax are used against those who criticise them. Addressing an election rally in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, Azad alleged that there was no democracy in the country and if any leader of the opposition criticised the government, false cases would be filed against them by central agencies like CBI.

“If anyone criticises the government, or Prime Minister or Rao, then cases are registered against them by ED, Income Tax and CBI,” he alleged. Azad further alleged that KCR, as Rao is also referred to, was engineering defection of other party MLAs to his Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) by “giving money.” “He (Rao) is chota dictator of Telangana while he (Modi) is bada dictator of the country,” the Congress leader said. He was apparently referring to atleast 10 of the 19 Congress MLAs in the state announcing their decision to resign the party and join TRS.

