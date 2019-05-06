Modi accuses Mamata of politicising Cyclone Fani, says Didi refused to respond to his calls twice

Published: May 6, 2019 2:50:20 PM

Addressing a rally in Tamluk, the Prime Minister said that the West Bengal chief minister was least bothered about the people of the state. The PM's attack comes at a time when 17 seats are yet to go to polls in West Bengal.

Mamata banerjee, pm modi, lok sabha polls, elections 2019, cyclone fani, cyclone fani news, jai shri ramThe PM?s attack comes at a time when 17 seats are yet to go to polls in West Bengal. (BJP/Twitter)

Intensifying his attack against the West Bengal government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of politicising Cyclone Fani and said she refused to respond to calls he made to take stock of the situation in the state twice. Addressing a rally in Tamluk, the Prime Minister said that the West Bengal chief minister was least bothered about the people of the state. The PM’s attack comes at a time when 17 seats are yet to go to polls in West Bengal.

“I wanted to take stock of the situation with the administration but arrogant Didi refused it too,” the Prime Minister said. Modi, however, said that the Centre stands with people in their tough times and his thoughts were with the people who lost their near and dear due to the cyclonic storm.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the situation in Bengal was so bad that the people could be put behind the bars for chanting Jai Shri Ram. He was referring to an incident where Mamata Banerjee got angry when some people shouted Jai Shri Ram while her convoy was passing. She stepped out of the car and asked the crowd to come and talk but they fled. Later, the police detained three BJP workers — Sayan Midda, Sitaram Midda and Buddhadeb Dolui — in connection with the incident.

After the BJP picked up the issue, the TMC put out a tweet saying: “Desperate BJP in Bengal doing what they do best. Shame on their desperation to put a spin on a video and create falsehood. Bengal has rejected them and they know that. They’ll have no place to hide on May 23.” The polling for seven seats is underway in Bengal. With today’s polling, elections for 25 seats will be over.

In 2014, the TMC had swept the state by winning 34 out of 42 seats with over 39 per cent vote share. The BJP could win just two seats but its vote share had jumped from seven per cent in 2009 to over 17 per cent in 2014. The saffron party has gained ground in Bengal in the last couple of years in the back of deteriorating law and order in the state. Prime Minister Modi today said that people have to to pay Trinmool Tolabazi Tax in Bengal. “No one dared to challenge this tax and it only emboldened TMC. But now it won’t last long in Bengal,” he said.

