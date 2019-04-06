Modi a liar, TMC will lead formation of new government at the centre: Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 5:00 PM

In an apparent dig at Modi, Banerjee wondered how a person who didn't look after his wife would look after the citizens of the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “liar” and accused the BJP of trying to turn legal citizens of the country into foreigners in the name of NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. She claimed that her party TMC will lead the formation of the new government at the centre. In an apparent dig at Modi, Banerjee wondered how a person who didn’t look after his wife would look after the citizens of the country. “The BJP has to be defeated in order to save the people of this country.

The TMC will lead the formation of the new government at the centre,” she said addressing a public rally at Barobisha area of Alipurduar district. “Prime Minister Modi is a liar. He has been blabbering lies in the last five years. He has not fulfilled a single promises he made in 2014,” she said. “The NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are another ploy to turn legal citizens of this country into refugees,” the fiesty TMC supremo said.

