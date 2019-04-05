Modi a good actor, should have been in film industry, says Ashok Gehlot

(Image source: Ashok Gehlot facebook/Narendra Modi facebook)

India’s Constitution and democracy are under threat in BJP ’s rule, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday. Training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah , the Rajasthan Chief Minister contended that it was the duo which ruled the country for five years and people did not even know the names of most of the Union ministers in the cabinet.

“The Constitution and democracy is under threat and this is my duty to tell you this. BJP leaders talked about Congress-free India and those who criticise them are considered as anti-national,” Gehlot said at a public meeting in Pali, reported news agency PTI.

“This is the situation prevailing in the country today. It is alarming and you should know this,” Gehlot added.

The Congress leader said Narendra Modi is a good actor and should have been in the film industry.

“Several promises like bringing back black money were made by Modi during the last elections but not a single rupee was brought back,” he told PTI.

Accusing former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of stalling development projects, Gehlot said that she weakened welfare schemes launched in his previous term.

He made the statements while addressing the rally in support of the Congress candidate Badriram Jakhar fielded from Pali Lok Sabha seat.

Pali is one the 13 constituencies which will go to polls on April 29. Voting for last 12 seats of the state will be conducted on May 9.