Modi a good actor, should have been in film industry, says Ashok Gehlot

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 4:56 PM

He also said that the Constitution and democracy is under threat and this was his duty to tell the people this.

modi, modi rally, gehlot, ashok gehlot, anti national, amit shah, democracy, democracy under threat, prime minister , BJP, rajasthan, pali, gehlot rally, congress(Image source: Ashok Gehlot facebook/Narendra Modi facebook)

India’s Constitution and democracy are under threat in BJP’s rule, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday. Training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, the Rajasthan Chief Minister contended that it was the duo which ruled the country for five years and people did not even know the names of most of the Union ministers in the cabinet.

“The Constitution and democracy is under threat and this is my duty to tell you this. BJP leaders talked about Congress-free India and those who criticise them are considered as anti-national,” Gehlot said at a public meeting in Pali, reported news agency PTI.

“This is the situation prevailing in the country today. It is alarming and you should know this,” Gehlot added.

The Congress leader said Narendra Modi is a good actor and should have been in the film industry.

“Several promises like bringing back black money were made by Modi during the last elections but not a single rupee was brought back,” he told PTI.

READ ALSO | Samajwadi Party manifesto takes cue from Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY, promises Rs 3,000 per month to women under Socialist Pension Scheme

Accusing former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of stalling development projects, Gehlot said that she weakened welfare schemes launched in his previous term.

He made the statements while addressing the rally in support of the Congress candidate Badriram Jakhar fielded from Pali Lok Sabha seat.

Pali is one the 13 constituencies which will go to polls on April 29. Voting for last 12 seats of the state will be conducted on May 9.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Modi a good actor, should have been in film industry, says Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition