Model code of conduct: Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp removed more than 500 ‘objectionable’ posts, ads

Social networking platforms Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook have removed more than 500 posts, advertisements, accounts and other objectionable content found to be violating the poll code, following directions of the Election Commission between April 10 and 11, the poll body said Thursday.

“Facebook -468 posts were reported and removed. The posts included violations of MCC and voter misinformation. One post from Karnataka, two posts from Assam and the remaining from Telangana. 32 ads active in Telangana were removed. Seven ads and two post are reported, awaiting action,” the EC said.

Micro-blogging site Twitter has removed two accounts while action on 39 others is awaited.

“One was fake account of CEO UP, the account was deleted. The other account was promoting animosity between communities. The account was suspended. 39 tweets are reported on account of MCC violations,” it said, adding that the account of one WhatsApp user from Manipur was disabled for spreading content promoting animosity between various communities.

Between March 10 and April 9, the media platforms have removed six such contents – two tweets were reported on Twitter, one was creating public mischief and the other was violation of the model code of conduct.

Five violations, all from Karnataka, were reported on Facebook during this period and all have been removed.

The first round of polling in the seven-phase Lok Sabha election was held on Thursday.