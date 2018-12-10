Mizoram Election Results 2018: Key candidates in the big electoral battle

Published: December 10, 2018 9:07 PM

Mizoram Election Result: Mizoram has been seeing a bipolar contest with the Congress and Mizo National Front winning almost all seats with over 60 per cent vote share. In the last assembly polls, the Congress under the leadership of Lal Thanhawla bagged 34 seats with 45 per cent vote share. Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front had won 5 seats with over 28 per cent vote share. A total of 201 candidates from seven political parties including independents are in the fray in Mizoram.

Parties that are contesting in this elections are Mizo National Front, Mizoram People’s Conference, Zoram People’s Movement, Zoram Nationalist Party, National People’s Party, BJP and the Congress. The key candidates in this assembly polls are incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, MNF President Zoramthanga, ZNP founder Lalduhoma, NPP state unit convener Lianzuala, MNF treasurer Vanlalzawma Buddha Dhan Chakma, R Lalzirliana and Lalrinliana Sailo.

State CM Lal Thanhawla is contesting from two seats — Champhai South and Serchhip. Buddha Dhan Chakma was earlier with the Congress but recently he joined the BJP. The saffron party is banking on Buddha Dhan Chakma who could bring Chakma tribe votes to the party. Former Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana and legislator Lalrinliana Sailo too resigned from the Congress and joined the Mizo Front ahead of the polls. MNF treasurer and former Lok Sabha member Vanlalzawma is contesting from the Aizawl West constituency.

 

