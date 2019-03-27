Mission Shakti: Why PM Modi allowed to ‘politically colour’ announcement? Sitaram Yechury approaches EC

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 5:31 PM

In the letter, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury lauded the scientists for developing anti-satellite weapon A-SAT and said the fact that India had developed this capability was announced by then chief of the DRDO in 2012.

Narendra Modi, Sitaram Yechury, election commission, DRDO, india, newsWhy PM Modi allowed to ‘politically colour’ announcement? Sitaram Yechury approaches EC

The CPI(M) Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission, asking it why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allowed to “politically colour” the achievements of Indian scientists in midst of the national polls. In the letter, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury lauded the scientists for developing anti-satellite weapon A-SAT and said the fact that India had developed this capability was announced by then chief of the DRDO in 2012.

“Such a mission should normally be announced to the nation and to the world by the relevant scientific authorities like the DRDO. Instead, the Indian Prime Minister has taken the route of an address to the nation in making this announcement,” Yechury said.

“This announcement comes in the midst of the ongoing election campaign where the prime minister himself is a candidate. This is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” he added. Yechury sought to know if the Election Commission was informed of such an address to the nation by the prime minister.

Read Also| Mission Shakti: Nitish Kumar calls it a historic moment, hails DRDO 

“Did the Election Commission consider and permit such an address to the nation by the Prime Minister? I am sure that the entire country would like to know the special reasons why the Election Commission permitted the achievements of Indian scientists to be politically coloured during the course of the general elections,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Mission Shakti: Why PM Modi allowed to ‘politically colour’ announcement? Sitaram Yechury approaches EC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition