Mission Shakti: Did PM Modi violate code of conduct? EC forms a committee to find out!

Did PM Modi violate the code of conduct by announcing the anti-satellite missile test?

The Election Commission on Wednesday directed to a committee of officers to find out whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model of conduct by announcing the anti-satellite missile test.

“The matter related to the address of the Prime Minister to the Nation on electronic media today afternoon has been brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India. The Commission has directed a Committee of Officers to examine the matter immediately in the light of Model Code of Conduct,” the EC said in a statement.

The development comes hours after CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Election Commission saying “this announcement comes in the midst of the ongoing election campaign where the PM himself is a candidate. This is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi announced that India successfully tested the Anti-Satellite Missile thereby joining the league of Russia, the US and China — only countries that had this capability before. With today’s test, India became the fourth country to have ASAT capability.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also questioned the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that the announcement violated the model code of conduct and her party will complain to the EC. “Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of an election. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” she said in a tweet.