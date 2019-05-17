‘Miss you, papa’: Tej Pratap after not being allowed to speak at rally in Bihar

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Friday put out an emotional message for his father after he was not allowed to speak at a Mahagathbandhan rally in Pataliputra, Bihar. The rally was attended by Tej Pratap's younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, his sister Misa Bharti and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap said: "I was not allowed to speak due to my father\u2019s absence. I miss you, papa.\u201d This happened at a rally in Pataliputra from where Misa Bharti is contesting the Lok Sabha polls. \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u0923\u0940\u092f \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092a\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0901 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e\u0964#IMissYouPapa???????? pic.twitter.com\/w5F6uIzckb \u2014 Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 16, 2019 At the Patliputra rally, Tej Pratap said that Gandhi had personally asked him to address the public rally. But he was not given the chance to speak. Initially, Tej Pratap sat beside Gandhi during the rally. Tejashwi Yadav was seen sitting on the other side of Congress chief. In addition to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav also addressed the public rally. The emotional message suggests a widening rift in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and in the Yadav family. Such instances have come to the fore earlier as well. In April, an angry Tej Pratap launched the \u2018Lalu Rabri Morcha\u2019 in response to RJD's failure to take into account candidates recommended by him for the party ticket. He refused to toe the party line and announced his support for an independent candidate from Jehanabad, Chandra Prakash Yadav. He also campaigned against his own party candidate from Saran. Tej Pratap also quit as RJD\u2019s students\u2019 wing chief patron. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving his jail term in Ranchi after his conviction in the fodder scam cases.