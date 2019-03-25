Milind Deora replaces Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress Committee chief

Deora is a member of Lok Sabha and represents South Mumbai constituency. (PTI)

The Congress on Monday appointed former union minister Milind Deora as president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC). Deora is a member of Lok Sabha and represents South Mumbai constituency. He replaced Sanjay Nirupam who will now contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Deora thanked Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul for his appointment. “Mumbai is a city of diversity. We will take everyone together and present a positive agenda to Mumbaikars,” he said.

In a press statement issued earlier today, the Congress said: “Hon’ble Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi has appointed Shri Milind Deora as the new President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing President Shri Sanjay Nirupama.”

For last 15 yrs I have been longing to represent the people of North West Mumbai. With the blessings of Congress President @RahulGandhi I have got this opportunity to represent you in #LokSabhaElections2019

Do bless me.

Its my promise I will never let you down.

The Congress has offered Sanjay Nirupam Lok Sabha tickets from Mumbai North-West. “For last 15 yrs, I have been longing to represent the people of North West Mumbai. With the blessings of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, I have got this opportunity to represent you in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Do bless me. It’s my promise I will never let you down,” Nirupam said.

Nirupam congratulated to Milind Deora for becoming the new president of MRCC. “My best wishes to him. We will work together as a team,” he said. Meanwhile, the Congress released its 10th list naming 26 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.