Miffed over Wayanad challenge, CPI(M) hurls ‘Pappu’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 12:21 PM

Besides the family stronghold of Amethi, the Congress president is also contesting from Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary seat.

Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from a second seat in Kerala (PTI Photo)Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from a second seat in Kerala (PTI Photo)

Hours after the Congress said its party chief Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from a second seat in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) launched an all-out offensive against the Gandhi scion, even referring to him as ‘Pappu’. An editorial published in its mouthpiece “Deshabhimani” on April 1, 2019 referred to Gandhi as “Pappu” and said that Rahul’s contesting from Wayanad seat can be seen as a damp game. The editorial makes it clear that the grand old party’s destruction will be complete.

This comes after Congress president’s decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from two seats. Besides the family stronghold of Amethi, the Congress president is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat.

Speaking to media on Sunday, senior Congress leader and former Defence minister AK Antony said, “Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala.”

In Amethi, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani is contesting against Congress president. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Irani had polled 3,00,748 votes while Rahul secured 4,08,651 votes. The decision to field Congress president comes in the backdrop of demands to contest from any of the three southern states- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

On the other hand, Left front had fielded CPI’s PP Suneer against Gandhi. Speaking to PTI, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said, “We are not worried about his (Gandhi’s) candidature. We will fight. We will make all efforts to defeat him in this election.” The CPI leader also added that the party will make every effort to win the seat.

Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat falls in northern Kerala. It shares a state border with two other neighboring states- Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Wayanad parliamentary seat has been a stronghold of Congress party since its formation in 2009.

The voting will be held across 20 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase on April 23, 2019. The results will be out on May 23, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Miffed over Wayanad challenge, CPI(M) hurls ‘Pappu’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition