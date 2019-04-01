Miffed over Wayanad challenge, CPI(M) hurls ‘Pappu’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from a second seat in Kerala (PTI Photo)

Hours after the Congress said its party chief Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from a second seat in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) launched an all-out offensive against the Gandhi scion, even referring to him as ‘Pappu’. An editorial published in its mouthpiece “Deshabhimani” on April 1, 2019 referred to Gandhi as “Pappu” and said that Rahul’s contesting from Wayanad seat can be seen as a damp game. The editorial makes it clear that the grand old party’s destruction will be complete.

This comes after Congress president’s decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from two seats. Besides the family stronghold of Amethi, the Congress president is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat.

Speaking to media on Sunday, senior Congress leader and former Defence minister AK Antony said, “Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala.”

In Amethi, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani is contesting against Congress president. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Irani had polled 3,00,748 votes while Rahul secured 4,08,651 votes. The decision to field Congress president comes in the backdrop of demands to contest from any of the three southern states- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

On the other hand, Left front had fielded CPI’s PP Suneer against Gandhi. Speaking to PTI, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said, “We are not worried about his (Gandhi’s) candidature. We will fight. We will make all efforts to defeat him in this election.” The CPI leader also added that the party will make every effort to win the seat.

Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat falls in northern Kerala. It shares a state border with two other neighboring states- Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Wayanad parliamentary seat has been a stronghold of Congress party since its formation in 2009.

The voting will be held across 20 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase on April 23, 2019. The results will be out on May 23, 2019.