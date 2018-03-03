Meghalaya election result 2018: The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly elections results started at 8 am on Saturday. For the first time, Verified Voter’s Paper Trail (VVPATs) were used in elections. A total number of 18,31,487 voters were counted as eligible voters in the state. A total number of 3,082 polling stations were installed in 60 Assembly Constituencies of the state. As per an official announcement, out of 3,082 polling stations, 2,025 were classified as normal polling stations, 536 as vulnerable, 454 as critical and 67 as both vulnerable and critical.
Check Meghalaya election result 2018: Full list of winners from each constituency
Constituency – Winning candidate – party
Amlarem – LAHKMEN RYMBUI – United Democratic Party
Ampati – DR. MUKUL SANGMA – Indian National Congress
Baghmara – SAMUEL M. SANGMA – Independent
Bajengdoba – PONGSENG MARAK – National People’s Party
Chokpot – LAZARUS SANGMA – Indian National Congress
Dadenggre – JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA – National People’s Party
Dalu – BRENING A. SANGMA – National People’s Party
East Shillong – MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH – Indian National Congress
Gambegre – SALENG A. SANGMA – Nationalist Congress Party
Jirang – SOSTHENES SOHTUN – National People’s Party
Jowai – WAILADMIKI SHYLLA – National People’s Party
Kharkutta – RUPERT MOMIN – National People’s Party
Khliehriat – KYRMEN SHYLLA – United Democratic Party
Mahendraganj- DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA- Indian National Congress
Mairang – METBAH LYNGDOH- United Democratic Party
Mawkynrew – BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH – People’s Democratic Front
Mawkyrwat – RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR – Hill State People’s Democratic Party
Mawlai – PROCESS T. SAWKMIE -Indian National Congress
Mawphlang – SYNTAR KLAS SUNN – Independent
Mawryngkneng – DAVID A NONGRUM – Indian National Congress
Mawshynrut – GIGUR MYRTHONG -National People’s Party
Mawsynram-HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG-Indian National Congress
Mawthadraishan – BROLDING NONGSIEJ – United Democratic Party
Mendipathar – MARTHON SANGMA – Indian National Congress
Mowkaiaw – NUJORKI SUNGOH – United Democratic Party
Mylliem – HAMLETSON DOHLING – People’s Democratic Front
Nartiang – SNIAWBHALANG DHAR – National People’s Party
Nongkrem – LAMBOR MALNGIANG – Independent
Nongpoh – MAYRALBORN SYIEM – Indian National Congress
Nongstoin – MACMILLAN BYRSAT – National People’s Party
Nongthymmai – CHARLES PYNGROPE – Indian National Congress
North Shillong – ADELBERT NONGRUM – Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement
North Tura – THOMAS A. SANGMA – National People’s Party
Phulbari – S. G. ESMATUR MOMININ – National People’s Party
Pynthorumkhrah – ALEXANDER LALOO HEK – Bharatiya Janata Party
Pynursla – PRESTONE TYNSONG – National People’s Party
Rajabala – DR. AZAD ZAMAN – Indian National Congress
Raksamgre – BENEDIC R. MARAK – National People’s Party
Raliang – COMINGONE YMBON – National People’s Party
Rambrai Jyrngam – KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG – Indian National Congress
Ranikor – MARTIN M. DANGGO -Indian National Congress
Rongjeng – JIM M SANGMA – National People’s Party
Salmanpara- WINNERSON D. SANGMA – Indian National Congress
Sohiong – SAMLIN MALNGIANG – Hill State People’s Democratic Party
Sohra – GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM – People’s Democratic Front
Songsak – DR. MUKUL SANGMA – Indian National Congress
South Shillong – SANBOR SHULLAI – Bharatiya Janata Party
South Tura – AGATHA K. SANGMA – National People’s Party
Sutnga Saipung – SHITLANG PALE – Indian National Congress
Tikrikilla – JIMMY D. SANGMA – Indian National Congress
Umroi – GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH – Indian National Congress
Umsning – JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG – People’s Democratic Front
West Shillong – MOHENDRO RAPSANG – Indian National Congress
The northeastern state currently has a Congress government. In the previous elections, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led party had won 29 seats. Later, the Congress forged an alliance with the United Democratic Party which got eight seats. It is reported that two senior Congress leaders, Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath, have reached Meghalaya to after the Congress failed cross majority mark here. On the other hand, top BJP leadership has said that they will try to stop Congress from making a government in the state.