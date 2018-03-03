Meghalaya election result 2018: The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly elections results started at 8 am on Saturday.

Meghalaya election result 2018: The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly elections results started at 8 am on Saturday. For the first time, Verified Voter’s Paper Trail (VVPATs) were used in elections. A total number of 18,31,487 voters were counted as eligible voters in the state. A total number of 3,082 polling stations were installed in 60 Assembly Constituencies of the state. As per an official announcement, out of 3,082 polling stations, 2,025 were classified as normal polling stations, 536 as vulnerable, 454 as critical and 67 as both vulnerable and critical.

Check Meghalaya election result 2018: Full list of winners from each constituency

Constituency – Winning candidate – party

Amlarem – LAHKMEN RYMBUI – United Democratic Party

Ampati – DR. MUKUL SANGMA – Indian National Congress

Baghmara – SAMUEL M. SANGMA – Independent

Bajengdoba – PONGSENG MARAK – National People’s Party

Chokpot – LAZARUS SANGMA – Indian National Congress

Dadenggre – JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA – National People’s Party

Dalu – BRENING A. SANGMA – National People’s Party

East Shillong – MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH – Indian National Congress

Gambegre – SALENG A. SANGMA – Nationalist Congress Party

Jirang – SOSTHENES SOHTUN – National People’s Party

Jowai – WAILADMIKI SHYLLA – National People’s Party

Kharkutta – RUPERT MOMIN – National People’s Party

Khliehriat – KYRMEN SHYLLA – United Democratic Party

Mahendraganj- DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA- Indian National Congress

Mairang – METBAH LYNGDOH- United Democratic Party

Mawkynrew – BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH – People’s Democratic Front

Mawkyrwat – RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR – Hill State People’s Democratic Party

Mawlai – PROCESS T. SAWKMIE -Indian National Congress

Mawphlang – SYNTAR KLAS SUNN – Independent

Mawryngkneng – DAVID A NONGRUM – Indian National Congress

Mawshynrut – GIGUR MYRTHONG -National People’s Party

Mawsynram-HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG-Indian National Congress

Mawthadraishan – BROLDING NONGSIEJ – United Democratic Party

Mendipathar – MARTHON SANGMA – Indian National Congress

Mowkaiaw – NUJORKI SUNGOH – United Democratic Party

Mylliem – HAMLETSON DOHLING – People’s Democratic Front

Nartiang – SNIAWBHALANG DHAR – National People’s Party

Nongkrem – LAMBOR MALNGIANG – Independent

Nongpoh – MAYRALBORN SYIEM – Indian National Congress

Nongstoin – MACMILLAN BYRSAT – National People’s Party

Nongthymmai – CHARLES PYNGROPE – Indian National Congress

North Shillong – ADELBERT NONGRUM – Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement

North Tura – THOMAS A. SANGMA – National People’s Party

Phulbari – S. G. ESMATUR MOMININ – National People’s Party

Pynthorumkhrah – ALEXANDER LALOO HEK – Bharatiya Janata Party

Pynursla – PRESTONE TYNSONG – National People’s Party

Rajabala – DR. AZAD ZAMAN – Indian National Congress

Raksamgre – BENEDIC R. MARAK – National People’s Party

Raliang – COMINGONE YMBON – National People’s Party

Rambrai Jyrngam – KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG – Indian National Congress

Ranikor – MARTIN M. DANGGO -Indian National Congress

Rongjeng – JIM M SANGMA – National People’s Party

Salmanpara- WINNERSON D. SANGMA – Indian National Congress

Sohiong – SAMLIN MALNGIANG – Hill State People’s Democratic Party

Sohra – GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM – People’s Democratic Front

Songsak – DR. MUKUL SANGMA – Indian National Congress

South Shillong – SANBOR SHULLAI – Bharatiya Janata Party

South Tura – AGATHA K. SANGMA – National People’s Party

Sutnga Saipung – SHITLANG PALE – Indian National Congress

Tikrikilla – JIMMY D. SANGMA – Indian National Congress

Umroi – GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH – Indian National Congress

Umsning – JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG – People’s Democratic Front

West Shillong – MOHENDRO RAPSANG – Indian National Congress

The northeastern state currently has a Congress government. In the previous elections, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led party had won 29 seats. Later, the Congress forged an alliance with the United Democratic Party which got eight seats. It is reported that two senior Congress leaders, Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath, have reached Meghalaya to after the Congress failed cross majority mark here. On the other hand, top BJP leadership has said that they will try to stop Congress from making a government in the state.