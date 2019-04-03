Mayawati ‘saudagar’ of tickets, not loyal to anyone, says Maneka Gandhi

By: | Updated: April 3, 2019 9:38 PM

"Mayawati does not spare her own partymen then how will she spare the country and the state. She can't do without (currency) notes. She does not give her party's tickets to anyone without taking money. Mayawati is a saudaagar (merchant) of tickets," she said addressing a meeting here.

Maneka Gandhi, Mayawati, BSP chief, Sultanpur parliamentary constituency, lok sabha polls 2019, bsp“Mayawati is not loyal to anybody (Mayawati kisi ki nahi hai). Her (party’s) ticket cannot be obtained without currency notes,” she alleged.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi Wednesday described BSP chief Mayawati as a “merchant of tickets” and alleged that she does not give her party tickets to anyone without taking money. Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting from Sultanpur parliamentary constituency, also accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of not being loyal to anyone.

“Mayawati does not spare her own partymen then how will she spare the country and the state. She can’t do without (currency) notes. She does not give her party’s tickets to anyone without taking money. Mayawati is a saudaagar (merchant) of tickets,” she said addressing a meeting here.

Also read: Then and now: Congress sang different tune on AFSPA when it was in power

“Mayawati is not loyal to anybody (Mayawati kisi ki nahi hai). Her (party’s) ticket cannot be obtained without currency notes,” she alleged. In 2016, two BSP MLAs accused the party leadership of demanding “huge sums” for allotting tickets for the 2017 UP Assembly polls, prompting the party to suspend them hours after they levelled the allegation. The lawmakers — Palia MLA Romi Sahni and Mallawan MLA Brijesh Verma — later joined the BJP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Mayawati ‘saudagar’ of tickets, not loyal to anyone, says Maneka Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition