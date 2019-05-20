Mayawati cancels Delhi visit day after exit poll results, was expected to meet Sonia Gandhi

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2019 2:17:13 PM

The BSP chief's move comes a day after exit polls were divided over the outcome for the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today decided to give her scheduled meeting with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss a post-poll alliance with the Congress a skip. The BSP chief’s move comes a day after exit polls were divided over the outcome for the SP-BSP alliance in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. While some exit polls showed the alliance making a significant dent to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s numbers in the state, some others suggested the tie-up with longtime rival Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party may not have clicked with the voters at all.

In its Exit Poll yesterday, Today’s Chanakya predicted 65 seats for BJP , 13 seats for alliance and 2 for Congress. On the other hand, India Today-My Axis predicted 62-68 seats for NDA and 10-16 seats for the alliance. Out of 80 lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party bagged 71 seats in the Modi wave. The ABP exit poll has predicted 56 seats for the alliance.

Mayawati appears to have settled to wait till May 23 when the final results are declared. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cancelled her visit to the national capital, a day after exit polls predicted the return of NDA government at the Centre. BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said that there’s no meeting to be held between the BSP chief and Sonia Gandhi as Mayawati will be in Lucknow today. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Mayawati ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in Delhi today, she will be in Lucknow.”

There were reports earlier that Mayawati may meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the UPA chairperson before Lok Sabha election results are announced May 23. While Congress contested the general elections separately, BSP contested the poll in alliance with SP and RLD. In the recently concluded elections, the alliance did not contest in Raebareli and Amethi leaving both seats for the Congress. While BSP contested in 38, SP 37, leaving 2 for RLD.

Some reports claimed that Congress leaders were keen to fix a meeting with the BSP chief as they believed Mayawati will support any party other than BJP, even though the former had lashed out at the grand old party on a number of occasions. On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader met Chandrababu Naidu Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital. The three, as per reports, discussed post-poll scenarios in the country and strategies to form an anti-BJP front.

Meanwhile, exit polls on Sunday evening predicted the comfortable return of power for Modi Government. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted 339 to 365 seats for NDA, it suggested 77 to 108 seats and Others 69-95 seats in the 543Lok Sabha seats.

TimesNow-VMR said NDA may win 306 seats, while UPA may get 142 seats and Others 94. Republic-CVoter exit poll gave NDA 287 seats for NDA, UPA 128 and Others 127 seats.

