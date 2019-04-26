Mayawati blames BJP for mischief after rogue bull sparks mayhem at Kannauj rally

In a major embarrassment for the SP-BSP-RLD 'Mahagathbandhan', a rogue bull entered the rally premises and attacked a man who was trying to control it. The incident took place on Thursday at Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj when the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was present on the stage. On Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party was behind the incident. Speaking at a rally in Orai, Mayawati said, "Ab toh BJP ke jo awara janwar hain hamari chunavi jalsabha mein unko chhode ja rahe hain. Kal Kannauj mein humari jansabha thi wahan humare aane se pehle BJP ke logon ne aise lagta hai shararat ke tehet wahan par awara janwaron ko bheja," reports ANI. #WATCH A stray bull created ruckus ahead of SP-BSP-RLD rally in Kannauj today;Akhilesh Yadav later said in his speech,"prashashan Hardoi ke baad tayaar to raho ye kahin bhi aa jaayenge shikayat lekar. Unhe laga shayad Hardoi waala helicopter aane waala h,shikhayat karne aaya tha" pic.twitter.com\/VL9KobzFXp \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 In a reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP chief on Thursday said that the bull had arrived at the venue with its own set of complaints and claimed that the animal was under the suspicion that a helicopter from Hardoi was approaching. "We were not aware that anyone would come with complaints. It (bull) may have thought that a helicopter from Hardoi is coming. It had come with its own set of complaints," ANI quoted Yadav as saying. 21 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0936\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093c\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0938 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 pic.twitter.com\/6hQcYSbWqp \u2014 Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 25, 2019 In a tweet, the former Chief Minister also spoke about the plight of poor farmers. Hitting out at Yogi Adityanath government, the SP chief said that in the last two years, the people have been disturbed by 5 crore stray cattle. Yadav wondered about the condition of poor farmers if the government fails to prevent a bull from entering a political rally. The combined might of the SP and BSP has helped it emerge as a strong contender to the BJP in the state. As per the seat sharing deal, the Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting on 38 seats, Samajwadi Party on 37 and Rashtriya Lok Dal on 3 seats. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept the polls winning 73 of the 80 seats in the state.