Mayawati back after EC ban: BSP supremo lashes out at BJP for levelling ‘unfounded’ charges on opposition parties

By: | Updated: April 18, 2019 3:18 PM

Mayawati was among four leaders, including BJP's Yogi Adityanath, who were banned by EC for varying periods for violating the moral code of conduct during election campaign.

Back from an Election Commission ban for campaigning for 48 hours, BSP chief Mayawati Thursday lashed out at BJP and its leaders for levelling “unfounded” charges on opposition parties, including allegations that they were abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Besides levelling unfounded allegations in these elections, BJP leaders, including PM Modi, have had no control over their tongue…like the charge that Opposition abuses them. This is most indecent and unrestrained,” Mayawati said in a statement issued here in Hindi. At the same time, she cautioned, opposition leaders too should not cross the line of decency and not give BJP an excuse to exploit public sentiment to hide its weaknesses.

Mayawati was among four leaders, including BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, who were banned by EC for varying periods for violating the moral code of conduct during election campaign. Mayawati’s 48-hour ban has ended while Adityanath has one more day left before his 72-hour ban ends.

Returning to the poll campaign, she has also accused the UP chief minister of “blatantly” violating the ban imposed on him, after Adityanath tried to canvass by visiting temples. She also accused the EC of ignoring the violations. As the second phase of polling was under way on eight seats in UP, the BSP chief urged electors to elect a government which works “dedicatedly” to bring “achchey din”.

She said the Election Commission has yet to establish it was acting independently and impartially and has not bowed its head before the central government. Mayawati said people’s confidence will be restored only when the commission acts firmly and also against the ruling party.

