Mayawati accuses Congress, BJP of ‘failing’ to solve country’s problems

By: |
Updated: May 12, 2019 10:18:01 PM

Addressing an election rally here, she hit out at the Congress for "failing" to implement reservation policy to the poor and Dalits in the proper manner.

Accusing both the BJP and the Congress of failing to solve the problems facing the nation, BSP chief Mayawati Sunday appealed to the people to defeat both the parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Addressing an election rally here, she hit out at the Congress for “failing” to implement reservation policy to the poor and Dalits in the proper manner.

“The Congress, which ruled the country for a major period after Independence, could not solve the main problems of poverty and unemployment. Besides, it failed to implement the reservation policy to the poor and Dalits in the proper manner which resulted in denial of benefits to these sections,” Mayawati said. She also targeted the the Narendra Modi government and accused it of using the Dalits “merely as a vote bank”.

“The BJP government did not fulfill even a single promise it made in the 2014 elections. Besides, its decision of demonetisation, GST implementation in a half-baked manner have adversely affected the live of common people,” Mayawati said while urging people to vote for ally Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate from Anandpur Sahib seat Sodhi Bikram Singh. Interestingly, BSP supremo did not talk about AAP which was her party’s main target during the Punjab Assembly polls.

