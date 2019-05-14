Mathura Election Result: Can Hema Malini retain sacred city for BJP?

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 4:17:29 PM

mathura election date, mathura result live, mathura lok sabha, hema malini age, hema malini mathura, hema malini photos, hema malini caste. hema malini twitter, hema malini, uttar pradesh result, uttar pradesh result 2019, up lok sabha, uttar pradesh election dateHema Malini is contesting her second Lok Sabha election from Mathura. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Mathura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reposed faith in yesteryear Bollywood actress Hema Malini to retain the Lok Sabha seat of Mathura – the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh. She is pitted against RLD leader Narendra Singh and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is contesting this election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

In 2014, Hema Malini had won this seat by defeating her nearest rival and RLD chief Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary. The BJP leader had got 5,74,633 votes with 53.29 per cent vote share whereas Chaudhary could secure just 2,43,890 with a 22.62 per cent vote share. The RLD leader had won this seat in 2009 with 52.29 per cent vote share. But before him, Congress held this seat for five years since 2004.

The BJP has won Mathura parliamentary seats five times — 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2014. In 2004, Congress leader Manvendra Singh stopped BJP’s winning streak by defeating Tej Veer Singh. Then in 2009, Singh was defeated by Jayant Chaudhary who later ceded ground to Hema in 2014.

Mathura parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev. In the recent state election, the saffron party won four of these assembly seats — Chhata, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev. Mant went to the BSP. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP could not win even a single assembly seat here. In 2014, the BSP was placed third with 16.1 per cent vote share.

The RLD is hoping to consolidate SP and BSP votes against the BJP. However, the Congress makes the fight three-way which is likely to help the saffron party. The grand old party decided to field its candidate against the alliance after SP and BSP refused to accommodate it.

Mathura is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which is being ruled by the BJP. It had a total electorate of 1,341,649 out of which 593,726 were females and 747,923 were males, according to Election Commission’s 2009 report.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Mathura Election Result: Can Hema Malini retain sacred city for BJP?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition