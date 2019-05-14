Mathura Election Result: Can Hema Malini retain sacred city for BJP?

Mathura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reposed faith in yesteryear Bollywood actress Hema Malini to retain the Lok Sabha seat of Mathura - the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh. She is pitted against RLD leader Narendra Singh and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is contesting this election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage In 2014, Hema Malini had won this seat by defeating her nearest rival and RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary. The BJP leader had got 5,74,633 votes with 53.29 per cent vote share whereas Chaudhary could secure just 2,43,890 with a 22.62 per cent vote share. The RLD leader had won this seat in 2009 with 52.29 per cent vote share. But before him, Congress held this seat for five years since 2004. The BJP has won Mathura parliamentary seats five times \u2014 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2014. In 2004, Congress leader Manvendra Singh stopped BJP's winning streak by defeating Tej Veer Singh. Then in 2009, Singh was defeated by Jayant Chaudhary who later ceded ground to Hema in 2014. Mathura parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev. In the recent state election, the saffron party won four of these assembly seats \u2014 Chhata, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev. Mant went to the BSP. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP could not win even a single assembly seat here. In 2014, the BSP was placed third with 16.1 per cent vote share. The RLD is hoping to consolidate SP and BSP votes against the BJP. However, the Congress makes the fight three-way which is likely to help the saffron party. The grand old party decided to field its candidate against the alliance after SP and BSP refused to accommodate it. Mathura is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which is being ruled by the BJP. It had a total electorate of 1,341,649 out of which 593,726 were females and 747,923 were males, according to Election Commission's 2009 report.