Massive cash seizure from Vellore DMK man’s godown casts shadow on Lok Sabha poll

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 11:23 AM

Pictures show wards of new currency notes of different denominations were stuffed inside gunny bags, cardboard boxes and big shopping bags.

Vellore cash DMK, Vellore, dmk, aiadmk, kathir anand, election commision, IT raid, Vellor election, candidates from Vellore. DMK Durai Murugan, Kathir Anand, AIADMK Puthiya Needhi Katchi, AC Shanmugam, chancellor Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK, Pandurangan, R Suresh, Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam, MNM,SG Suryah Chowkidar/Twitter

Income Tax officials on Monday seized bundles of currency notes from a cement godown in Vellore less than two weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Several bundles of currency notes mostly in denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 200 were found neatly stacked up in cartons and gunny bags casting a shadow on wheather the Lok Sabha poll in the constituency will go ahead as per schedule.

According to a report by The News Minute, the godown is reportedly owned by a local DMK man Poonjolai Srinivasan. As per sources in the I-T department, the search is still ongoing in DMK functionary Perumal’s residence and the house of Aakar Ali, who is PA of DMK Treasurer Durai Murugan.

Photos of the seized cash, which is said to be exceeding Rs 10 crore, show that wards of new currency notes of different denominations were stuffed inside gunny bags, cardboard boxes and big shopping bags. I-T officials believe that the cash could be intended for voters. Some news reports on Monday also claimed that the boxes carried markings of the people whom the cash was intended to reach.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo said that the raid was conducted on the basis of the information received by Vellore’s District Electoral Officer.

Adding that a report will be submitted to the Election Commission if the seized money has a connection to the upcoming polls, CEO Sahoo said that action will be taken by the poll body after the Income Tax department submits the report.

The seizure by the I-T officials comes days after the department started searching properties owned by senior DMK leader Durai Murugan, reports said.

Both the Income Tax department and poll body officials went to Durai Murugan’s house and at 10 pm on Friday, March 29, when a fracas broke out over the jurisdiction to conduct searches. Ultimately, I-T raids started around 3 am on March 30, Saturday.

READ ALSO | Despite being exposed, fake news thrives on social media ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Reports have said that the cash was moved from a college which was part of Duraimurugan Educational Trust to the godown in Vellore.

Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters, “We need to check if this money is connected to any party or candidate. We have no details of the seizure from the Income-tax department.”

I-T officials will probe whether the currency notes were stored by any of the political parties or candidates contesting from Vellore constituency.

Although the DMK has pitted senior leader Durai Murugan’s son Kathir Anand, the AIADMK has fielded AC Shanmugam, founder of Puthiya Needhi Katchi. The businessman happens to be the chancellor of the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.

TTV Dhinakaran’s party, AMMK has fielded Pandurangan from the seat wheeras Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam has pitted R Suresh in the constituency.

Meanwhile on Monday, Kathir Anand’s lawyer moved the Madras High Court pleading that the Income Tax department’s raids are disrupting Kathir Anand’s campaigning in his constituency for the forthcoming polls.

Adding that Anand has been held illegally by the I-T officials against democratic principles, the lawyer appealed the court to intervene in the issue. The judges stated that the issue would be heard in the court on Tuesday if the parties register a petition in connection with the matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Massive cash seizure from Vellore DMK man’s godown casts shadow on Lok Sabha poll
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition