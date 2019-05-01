Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of indulging in horse trading; alleges saffron party attempting to ‘buy’ 7 AAP MLAs at Rs 10 crore each

Updated: May 1, 2019 6:03:10 PM

Sisodia also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs in West Bengal are in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections.

Manish Sisodia, bjp, delhi deputy cm, Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress, lok sabha elections 2019, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, horse tradingSisodia alleged the BJP had earlier too tried to ?buy? AAP MLAs and they were given appropriate response by the public, and claimed that this time also they will get a befitting reply.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse trading, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that seven of his party MLAs in the national capital have been offered Rs 10 crore each to join the saffron party. The BJP however rubbished the claim terming it “bizarre allegation” and a “desperate bid to gain attention”. Sisodia alleged the BJP had earlier too tried to “buy” AAP MLAs and they were given appropriate response by the public, and claimed that this time also they will get a befitting reply. “Since the BJP does not have any development issue to raise, it has now come down to indulging in horse trading by attempting to buy seven of our MLAs at Rs 10 crore each,” he said.

Sisodia also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs in West Bengal are in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections. “It does not suit the prime minister to make such comments.

He (Modi) should realise that India is a democratic country and he is here because of democracy,” the AAP leader said, alleging the BJP is trying to do the same thing in Delhi. Reacting to Sisodia’s allegation, BJP media head Ashok Goyal said, “The AAP is baffled as it is loosing the elections and its leaders are trying desperately to gain attention by making bizarre allegations.” “Arvind Kejriwal is not being able to stop the rebellion of AAP MLAs and is dragging BJP’s name in their internal problems,” Goyal said.

