Mani Shankar Aiyar breaks silence, justifies ‘neech aadmi’ remark against PM Modi

Updated: May 14, 2019 12:06:51 PM

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had in December 2017 called PM Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (despicable person), inviting sharp criticism from BJP. He had later apologised.

Mani Shankar Aiyar has justified his December 2017 remark wherein he had called Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi"

Controversial Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has broken his long spell of silence and justified his December 2017 remark wherein he had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech aadmi” (despicable person). “Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?” he wrote in an article published in The Print. The Congress veteran remained out of media glare after his comments created controversies more often than not and ended up damaging the Congress.

Expressing confidence that Modi will be ousted by the people of India on May 23 when the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared, Aiyar said, “Modi will, in any case, be ousted by the people of India on 23 May. That would be a fitting end to the most foul-mouthed prime minister this country has seen or is likely to see,” he said.

Aiyar had in December 2017 called PM Narendra Modi a “neech aadmi” (despicable person), inviting sharp criticism from BJP. He had later apologised. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that the Congress party does not endorse such language. The party had suspended Aiyar from the party’s primary membership and issued him a show-cause notice. However, his suspension was revoked by party president Rahul Gandhi in August 2018.

The Congress leader’s remark had come in the midst of Gujarat Assembly polls in 2017. PM Modi gave the “neech” remark a casteist twist saying Aiyar had called him “neech jati” or from a low caste.

Aiyar also said that PM Modi needs to be warned that he is guilty of anti-national activity in trying to ride on the sacrifices of our army and CRPF martyrs in a dirty election campaign. Referring to PM Modi’s ‘cloud’ remark, Aiyar said that Modi is defaming the Indian Air Force.

“We have just heard from our Prime Minister that he ordered the Indian Air Force to strike at Balakot despite heavy cloud cover because while senior Air Force officers were trembling their knees pleading for postponement of the strike till the weather improved, he (Modi) thumped his 56-inch chest and saw that heavy cloud cover was actually good for the Indian Air Force because Pakistani radar would not be able to penetrate thick black clouds,” he said.

“This is to insult our brave airmen and, above all, the Chief of Air Staff. Not one of them was so ignorant of the fact that radar is not a telescope whose vision can be clouded over,” he added.

Stock Market

 

 

