Mani Shankar Aiyar abuses reporters, calls PM Narendra Modi `coward’

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 10:20:01 AM

“Don't you know there is a person in India, Narendra Modi. Haven't you heard about his sharp attacks. Go and ask him questions,” he told them in Hindi. “No, He doesn't talk to you as he is a coward. He doesn't talk to the media,” he said.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, Narendra Modi, Mani Shankar Aiyar neeech comment, bjp, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls, congressAiyar lost his temper at tv reporters who met him at the Punjab government guest house here and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017. (PTI)

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Tuesday pushed aside a microphone, made fists and used an expletive at reporters who questioned him about his “neech” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also called the prime minister a coward. Aiyar lost his temper at tv reporters who met him at the Punjab government guest house here and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017.

“Don’t you know there is a person in India, Narendra Modi. Haven’t you heard about his sharp attacks. Go and ask him questions,” he told them in Hindi. “No, He doesn’t talk to you as he is a coward. He doesn’t talk to the media,” he said. Then he raised his arms, waiving them about in an apparent imitation of Modi. He also made a fist at the reporters and pushed away a microphone. “You won’t ask me any question,” he warned one of them.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee stoops to a new low, calls PM Modi, Amit Shah ‘goonda’

He then used an expletive in English, while asking them to leave. With another set of reporters during the day, Aiyar was calmer. He said it was just one line in his article and he will not get involved in media’s “games”.

“I am a fool, but not such a big fool,” he said. Referring to Modi in his article in Rising Kashmir and The Print, Aiyar wrote, “Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?” In 2017, the former Union minister had called Modi “neech aadmi” following which he was suspended from the Congress party. This time too, the Congress has condemned the remarks in the article.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Mani Shankar Aiyar abuses reporters, calls PM Narendra Modi `coward’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition