Man pulls Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila’s hand to snatch her ring during poll campaign; caught on camera

It seems it’s not just the common people who are targeted in crowds by snatchers and pickpockets it’s the political leaders as well who are keeping busy in election campaign with road shows and rallies.

Just days after a chain was snatched away from Praja Shanti Party leader KA Paul in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, another delinquent attempted to snatch a ring from YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila who campaign for her party in a road show on Saturday in Guntur district.

A video of the incident was captured and, as expected, quickly went viral on the internet, and a later on Sunday.

It happened when the YSRCP’s star campaigner was shaking hands with people while sitting in bus. The unidentified man held her hand forcefully and attempted to snatch away her ring. At first, Reddy doesn’t seem to notice however, she is able to pull her hand back.

It was confirmed by the party sources that Sharmila’s ring was not snatched away as she pulled her hand in time, reported The Times of India.

The party reportedly is letting the incident slide and not filing a police complaint as the ring was saved.

Crowded political rallies and road shows are an advantage for the pick-pocketeers and snatchers as it they could swipe away wallets and jewellery from the people without them noticing. The police too has been reportedly getting many such complaints. It is being advised that people should not be wearing jewellery or carry any valuables while taking part in packed political rallies as they not only risk losing their valuables, it is also difficult to identify the miscreants.