Mamata govt denies landing permission for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Mamata blocks Rahul Gandhi: Months after blocking BJP president Amit Shah’s rally, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has now denied landing permission for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter. The top Congress leader is scheduled to address an election rally in Siliguri on April 14.

The Congress is yet to react over the latest attempt by Mamata to block Rahul Gandhi’s entry in her state.

The development comes a couple of days after Rahul Gandhi slammed Mamata Banerjee for saying that Congress was not fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: ‘He’s just a kid’: Mamata Banerjee on Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of West Bengal government

Speaking at a rally in Karandighi under Bengal’s Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency on April 10, Rahul Gandhi had said,” Did the Congress ever strike an alliance with BJP? No, never. But Mamata Banerjee did, didn’t she?”

Mamata Banerjee had earlier alleged that Congress candidates Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Abhijit Mukherjee were getting help from the Congress covertly.

Rahul Gandhi had recently drew a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee inviting a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress chief.

Speaking at an rally in Malda in March, Rahul accused Mamata of adopting the tactics of the Left Front of the ‘olden days’.

Rahul Gandhi went on to add that Mamata was running a ‘one-man show’ in West Bengal.

“Bengal is today run by one person. She does not consult with anyone. She does what she wants to do. The Congress workers are beaten up here. We are going to form government at the Centre and then you will see what we will do,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

In January this year, the Mamata government had denied landing permission for BJP president Amit Shah’s chopper for a rally in Malda.

However, the West Bengal CM had then denied the allegation. “For helicopter landing police gave all the permission. That’s (the accusation) wrong,” Mamata had said.

“They are distorting and misinforming the people. It is absolutely not true,” she added.