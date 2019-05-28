Mamata Banerjee to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has confirmed that she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi were involved in an acrimonious campaign for the just-concluded Lok Sabha election. She had even refused to take calls of Prime Minister Modi during cyclone Fani. The TMC chief said she did not consider him as PM and will talk to only new Prime Minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (May 30). This time, the government has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony. "This is in line with Government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited," the MEA said in a statement released on Monday. The government has also invited Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for the swearing-in.\u00a0Rajinikanth has confirmed that he will attend the ceremony. (More details awaited)