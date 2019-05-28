Mamata Banerjee to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday

By: |
Published: May 28, 2019 7:22:53 PM

Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi were involved in an acrimonious campaign for the just-concluded Lok Sabha election. She had even refused to take calls of Prime Minister Modi during cyclone Fani.

mamata banerjee, modi swearing-in ceremony, modi oath-taking, modi swearing-in date, pm oath taking date, mamata banerjee oath takingThe oath-taking ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (May 30). (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has confirmed that she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi were involved in an acrimonious campaign for the just-concluded Lok Sabha election. She had even refused to take calls of Prime Minister Modi during cyclone Fani. The TMC chief said she did not consider him as PM and will talk to only new Prime Minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (May 30).

This time, the government has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony. “This is in line with Government’s focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited,” the MEA said in a statement released on Monday.

The government has also invited Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for the swearing-in. Rajinikanth has confirmed that he will attend the ceremony.

(More details awaited)

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Mamata Banerjee to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition