Mamata Banerjee thanks opposition leaders for backing her

Updated: May 16, 2019 12:56:55 PM

The poll panel on Wednesday cut short campaigning for the last round of voting in West Bengal, in the wake of violence between the BJP and the TMC workers in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday thanked the leaders of opposition parties, who came out in her support as she protested against the Election Commission’s decision to cut short the poll campaign duration in the state. “Thanks and gratitude to @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @INCIndia, @ncbn and others for expressing solidarity and support to us and the people of #Bengal. EC’s biased actions under the directions of the #BJP are a direct attack on democracy. People will give a befitting reply,” she tweeted.

The campaign closing time has been advanced to Thursday 10pm in the nine Lok Sabha seats – Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Calcutta South and Calcutta North. Accusing the Election Commission of acting on the instructions of the BJP, Banerjee said the move was “unethical and unconstitutional”.

